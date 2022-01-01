Ala Moana cafés you'll love

Honolulu Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

Honolulu Coffee

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
PLAIN CROISSANT$3.75
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
More about Honolulu Coffee
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hawaiian Honey Latte$5.50
Plantation Iced Tea$2.95
Lavender Rose Latte
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse

