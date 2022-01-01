Ala Moana cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Ala Moana
More about Honolulu Coffee
SMOOTHIES
Honolulu Coffee
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|ACAI SMOOTHIE
|$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
|PLAIN CROISSANT
|$3.75
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
|CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
