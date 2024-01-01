Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish and chips in
Ala Moana
/
Honolulu
/
Ala Moana
/
Fish And Chips
Ala Moana restaurants that serve fish and chips
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi Street, Honolulu
No reviews yet
MAHI-MAHI FISH & CHIPS
$23.00
More about Scratch Kitchen
Merriman's Honolulu
1108 Auahi Street #170, Honolulu
No reviews yet
Fish & Shrimp & Chips
$29.00
Hana Koa Brewing Co. 'Breaktime' Beer-Battered Fresh Local Catch of the Day & Wild Caught Pacific White Shrimp, Rosemary Sea Salt Fries, Malt Vinegar Aioli, Lemon
More about Merriman's Honolulu
Browse other tasty dishes in Ala Moana
Mahi Mahi
Quesadillas
Acai Smoothies
French Toast
Fish Tacos
Hummus
Chocolate Croissants
Croissants
More near Ala Moana to explore
Waikiki
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Kaka'ako
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Kaimuki
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kahului
No reviews yet
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(783 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(69 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1913 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1043 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(407 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston