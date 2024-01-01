Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Ala Moana

Go
Ala Moana restaurants
Toast

Ala Moana restaurants that serve fish and chips

Scratch Kitchen image

 

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAHI-MAHI FISH & CHIPS$23.00
More about Scratch Kitchen
Merriman's image

 

Merriman's Honolulu

1108 Auahi Street #170, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Shrimp & Chips$29.00
Hana Koa Brewing Co. 'Breaktime' Beer-Battered Fresh Local Catch of the Day & Wild Caught Pacific White Shrimp, Rosemary Sea Salt Fries, Malt Vinegar Aioli, Lemon
More about Merriman's Honolulu

Browse other tasty dishes in Ala Moana

Mahi Mahi

Quesadillas

Acai Smoothies

French Toast

Fish Tacos

Hummus

Chocolate Croissants

Croissants

Map

More near Ala Moana to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston