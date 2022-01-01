Honolulu bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Honolulu

Bar Leather Apron image

 

Bar Leather Apron

745 Fort St,Ste 127A, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Japan Old Fashioned
Umami infused Japanese Whisky, Maple, Angostura Bitters, Demerara (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice.)
Leather Soul
2020 B.L.A. Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Cynar, Laphroaig 10 Year, Sea Salt, Lemon Oil (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oils from lemon peel discs over top of cocktail and discard.)
Yuzu Mule
Suntory Haku Vodka, Yuzu, Lime, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
(Directions- Shake bottled cocktail to incorporate before opening. Pour over ice. Top with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Garnish with Angostura Bitters
compressed lime wheels.)
Tiki's Grill & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tiki's Grill & Bar

2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (14290 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Truffled Chilled Edamame$7.00
Whole shell edamame tossed with truffle oil, drizzled with kabayaki sauce and sprinkled with furikake. Served chilled.
Mai Tai$10.50
Light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float
Huli Huli Chicken Plate$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
53 By The Sea image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

53 By The Sea

53 Ahui Street, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (3489 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New Zealand King Salmon$38.00
New Zealand king salmon, Nueske's bacon, fingerling potatoes, sauteed kale, eryngi mushroom relish
Farmers Market Salad$10.00
MA'O Organic Farms sassy mix with Ho Farms cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, heart of palm, radish, sliced almonds, pomegranate vinaigrette
Grilled Ribeye$58.00
12oz Ribeye, onions, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, soy shallot compound butter, veal jus
Aloha Beer image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Beer

700 Queen St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoni
Veggie Nice Pizza$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, White Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romain, Croutons, House Made Hop Lei Caesar Dressing and a Side of Olives and Pepperoncini
Side Street Inn Hopaka image

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$126.00
Alae Salt Edamame, Farmer's Salad,
Signature Fried Rice, Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Boneless Kal Bi, & Spicy Garlic Chicken.
SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)$20.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$37.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heavenly's Loco Moco$20.00
100% Local Beef , Local Egg , Ginger Soy Glaze , 10 Grain Rice with Green Beans , Broccolini Carrot , Lentil Beans & Organic Black Beans.
Local Egg Flat Omelette$18.00
3 Fluffy Local Egg Flat Omelette with muffin. Organic Green Salad , Mushroom , Avocado , Tomato , Sweet Purple Potato.
Blueberry & Acai French Toast$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with blueberry compote & acai.
Mud Hen Water image

TAPAS • GRILL

Mud Hen Water

3452 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (1509 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Poke$11.00
Avocado, Pickled Limu, Smoked Macadamia Nuts
(Vegan)
(GF)
Chicken Long Rice Croquettes$9.00
Japanese Curry
Smoked Meat Carbonara$16.00
Bucatini, Sugar Snaps, Pea Shoots, Parmigiano
Encore Saloon image

PIZZA • TACOS

Encore Saloon

10 North Hotel St, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TREE HUGGER TACO$3.50
Sauteed squash, zucchini, and mushrooms topped with cilantro pesto, crema and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TACO$3.50
Chipotle marinated chicken topped with chipotle crema, onions and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
CARNE ASADA TACO$3.50
Grittled beef topped with avocado crema, onion and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Keiki Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
Coconut Shrimp$19.00
Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers
Duke's Cheeseburger$18.00
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe

1120 12th Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (2365 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Maui Cattle Co. Burger$17.50
with Russian dressing, lettuce, Hauʻula tomato, ‘Ewa red onion + bread-and-butter pickles on house-made bun. Comes with our house fresh-cut fries and tamarillo ketchup.
12th Ave Grill's 14oz Pork Chop$31.00
Thick-cut, on the bone, marinated + grilled, with Granny Smith apple chutney, potato pancake + horseradish crème fraîche
House-made Burrata & Roasted Hau'ula Tomatoes$14.00
with micro basil, balsamic glaze + focaccia crostini
Side Street Inn image

 

Side Street Inn

614 KAPAHULU AVENUE, #100, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (4 - 5 GUESTS)$120.00
ALAE SALT EDAMAME, FARMER'S SALAD, SIGNATURE FRIED RICE, SIGNATURE GARLIC CHICKEN, PAN-FIRED PORK CHOPS, BONELESS KAL BI
GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)$19.00
Special Marinated Fried Chicken Served with a Sweet Shoyu Garlic Sauce on the side
YAKISOBA (3 - 4 GUESTS)$17.00
Fresh Soba Noodles with Garden Vegetables, Kamaboko, Char Siu, Oyster Sauce, Chinese Parsley, and Green Onions
TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG image

SALADS

TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG

2885 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (134 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Curry Du jour$32.00
Authentic Indian Curry, Koshihikari Rice
Kurobuta Pork Chop$39.00
Cauliflower Gratin, Black Cardamom Jus
TBD Bento$32.00
Falafel, Hummus, Smoked Eggplant, Flat Bread
Off the Wall image

 

Off the Wall

1170 Auahi St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Off The Wall Burger$17.00
Pineapple BBQ bacon/fresh mozzarella/lettuce and tomato/House secret seasoning.
Shrimp Burger$18.00
House secret seasoning/roasted bell peppers/yuzu salad
Off The Wall Vegetarian Burger$14.00
Beyond meat patty, brioche bun, lettuce, mustard, avocado, caramelized onions, tomato, with a side of our papas and ketchup.
Workplay image

 

Workplay

814 Ilaniwai Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dip Trio$14.00
Chips, house made queso, black bean dip & guacamole
Spicy Camaron Tacos$14.00
Seared seasoned shrimp served on an avocado spread, with red cabbage and carrot slaw, topped with pico de gallo, crema, spicy aji amarillo, and cilantro.
Mixed Green$12.00
Mixed baby greens with pickled red onions, creamy green goddess dressing topped with feta cheese.
Margaritas image

 

Margaritas

808 Sheridan St Ste 111, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (767 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Chopped Salad (Vegan)$11.00
Jicama, grilled corn, bell pepper, romaine lettuce, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, avocado, black beans.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$7.00
Topped with Radish and Cilantro
Steak Tacos$9.00
Topped with Cilantro, Onions, and Chile Verde
Shokudo image

 

Shokudo

1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lulu’s Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lulu’s Waikiki

2586 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 3.8 (2474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Le'ahi Bar and Grill image

 

Le'ahi Bar and Grill

2446 Koa Avenue, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Giovanni Pastrami image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni Pastrami

227 Lewers St., Honolulu

Avg 3.8 (3785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
IVSI image

 

IVSI

2552 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buho Cocina y Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Buho Cocina y Cantina

2250 Kalakaua Ave #525, Honolulu

Avg 4 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar

1055 Alakea St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beignets$8.00
Sweet Basil Crab Cakes$21.00
Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya$16.00
Restaurant banner

 

Sala Thai HI

1333 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
