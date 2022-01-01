Honolulu bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Honolulu
Bar Leather Apron
745 Fort St,Ste 127A, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Japan Old Fashioned
Umami infused Japanese Whisky, Maple, Angostura Bitters, Demerara (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice.)
|Leather Soul
2020 B.L.A. Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Cynar, Laphroaig 10 Year, Sea Salt, Lemon Oil (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oils from lemon peel discs over top of cocktail and discard.)
|Yuzu Mule
Suntory Haku Vodka, Yuzu, Lime, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
(Directions- Shake bottled cocktail to incorporate before opening. Pour over ice. Top with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Garnish with Angostura Bitters
compressed lime wheels.)
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tiki's Grill & Bar
2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Truffled Chilled Edamame
|$7.00
Whole shell edamame tossed with truffle oil, drizzled with kabayaki sauce and sprinkled with furikake. Served chilled.
|Mai Tai
|$10.50
Light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float
|Huli Huli Chicken Plate
|$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
53 By The Sea
53 Ahui Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|New Zealand King Salmon
|$38.00
New Zealand king salmon, Nueske's bacon, fingerling potatoes, sauteed kale, eryngi mushroom relish
|Farmers Market Salad
|$10.00
MA'O Organic Farms sassy mix with Ho Farms cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, heart of palm, radish, sliced almonds, pomegranate vinaigrette
|Grilled Ribeye
|$58.00
12oz Ribeye, onions, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, soy shallot compound butter, veal jus
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Aloha Beer
700 Queen St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoni
|Veggie Nice Pizza
|$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, White Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romain, Croutons, House Made Hop Lei Caesar Dressing and a Side of Olives and Pepperoncini
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$126.00
Alae Salt Edamame, Farmer's Salad,
Signature Fried Rice, Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Boneless Kal Bi, & Spicy Garlic Chicken.
|SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$20.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
|BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$37.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
|Popular items
|Heavenly's Loco Moco
|$20.00
100% Local Beef , Local Egg , Ginger Soy Glaze , 10 Grain Rice with Green Beans , Broccolini Carrot , Lentil Beans & Organic Black Beans.
|Local Egg Flat Omelette
|$18.00
3 Fluffy Local Egg Flat Omelette with muffin. Organic Green Salad , Mushroom , Avocado , Tomato , Sweet Purple Potato.
|Blueberry & Acai French Toast
|$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with blueberry compote & acai.
TAPAS • GRILL
Mud Hen Water
3452 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Beet Poke
|$11.00
Avocado, Pickled Limu, Smoked Macadamia Nuts
(Vegan)
(GF)
|Chicken Long Rice Croquettes
|$9.00
Japanese Curry
|Smoked Meat Carbonara
|$16.00
Bucatini, Sugar Snaps, Pea Shoots, Parmigiano
PIZZA • TACOS
Encore Saloon
10 North Hotel St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|TREE HUGGER TACO
|$3.50
Sauteed squash, zucchini, and mushrooms topped with cilantro pesto, crema and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TACO
|$3.50
Chipotle marinated chicken topped with chipotle crema, onions and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$3.50
Grittled beef topped with avocado crema, onion and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Popular items
|Keiki Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
|Coconut Shrimp
|$19.00
Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers
|Duke's Cheeseburger
|$18.00
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
1120 12th Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Maui Cattle Co. Burger
|$17.50
with Russian dressing, lettuce, Hauʻula tomato, ‘Ewa red onion + bread-and-butter pickles on house-made bun. Comes with our house fresh-cut fries and tamarillo ketchup.
|12th Ave Grill's 14oz Pork Chop
|$31.00
Thick-cut, on the bone, marinated + grilled, with Granny Smith apple chutney, potato pancake + horseradish crème fraîche
|House-made Burrata & Roasted Hau'ula Tomatoes
|$14.00
with micro basil, balsamic glaze + focaccia crostini
Side Street Inn
614 KAPAHULU AVENUE, #100, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (4 - 5 GUESTS)
|$120.00
ALAE SALT EDAMAME, FARMER'S SALAD, SIGNATURE FRIED RICE, SIGNATURE GARLIC CHICKEN, PAN-FIRED PORK CHOPS, BONELESS KAL BI
|GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$19.00
Special Marinated Fried Chicken Served with a Sweet Shoyu Garlic Sauce on the side
|YAKISOBA (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$17.00
Fresh Soba Noodles with Garden Vegetables, Kamaboko, Char Siu, Oyster Sauce, Chinese Parsley, and Green Onions
SALADS
TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG
2885 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Curry Du jour
|$32.00
Authentic Indian Curry, Koshihikari Rice
|Kurobuta Pork Chop
|$39.00
Cauliflower Gratin, Black Cardamom Jus
|TBD Bento
|$32.00
Falafel, Hummus, Smoked Eggplant, Flat Bread
Off the Wall
1170 Auahi St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Off The Wall Burger
|$17.00
Pineapple BBQ bacon/fresh mozzarella/lettuce and tomato/House secret seasoning.
|Shrimp Burger
|$18.00
House secret seasoning/roasted bell peppers/yuzu salad
|Off The Wall Vegetarian Burger
|$14.00
Beyond meat patty, brioche bun, lettuce, mustard, avocado, caramelized onions, tomato, with a side of our papas and ketchup.
Workplay
814 Ilaniwai Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Dip Trio
|$14.00
Chips, house made queso, black bean dip & guacamole
|Spicy Camaron Tacos
|$14.00
Seared seasoned shrimp served on an avocado spread, with red cabbage and carrot slaw, topped with pico de gallo, crema, spicy aji amarillo, and cilantro.
|Mixed Green
|$12.00
Mixed baby greens with pickled red onions, creamy green goddess dressing topped with feta cheese.
Margaritas
808 Sheridan St Ste 111, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Mexican Chopped Salad (Vegan)
|$11.00
Jicama, grilled corn, bell pepper, romaine lettuce, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, avocado, black beans.
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$7.00
Topped with Radish and Cilantro
|Steak Tacos
|$9.00
Topped with Cilantro, Onions, and Chile Verde
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lulu’s Waikiki
2586 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni Pastrami
227 Lewers St., Honolulu
Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar
1055 Alakea St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Beignets
|$8.00
|Sweet Basil Crab Cakes
|$21.00
|Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya
|$16.00