Honolulu burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Honolulu

Vegan City image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vegan City

760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chkn Katsu$15.95
panko crusted soy chkn | quinoa rice | cabbage | katsu sauce + choise of two sides
Loco Moco$16.50
quinoa rice | beyond burger | mushroom gravy | avo or just egg | cilantro & green onion
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.95
panko crusted | sauce | cilantro
More about Vegan City
Chubbies Burgers image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chubbies Burgers

960, Auahi Street, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$4.00
our signature crinkle cut, always cooked crispy. fried in rice bran oil.
Mini Fries$2.00
our signature crinkle cut, always cooked crispy. fried in rice bran oil. half size, half price.
Chub Fries$5.99
cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and our specialty fry sauce
More about Chubbies Burgers
Shorefyre - Koa Ave image

 

Shorefyre - Koa Ave

2446 Koa Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loco Moco$24.50
Poke Bowl$19.00
50/50 Loco Moco$24.50
More about Shorefyre - Koa Ave
Skybox Taphouse image

 

Skybox Taphouse

2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fries$10.00
Wings$15.00
Side Ranch Dressing$0.75
More about Skybox Taphouse
The Daley image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Daley

1110 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PICKLE$2.00
Ho Farms pickle
FRIES$5.00
crinkle cut
BEYOND$14.00
Veggie patty
More about The Daley
Papa Kurt's image

 

Papa Kurt's

808 Sheridan Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$8.00
Homestyle charburger with grilled onions, American cheese, and house sauce
Ahi Burger$10.00
Seared local Ahi patty, with carrot and cabbage slaw, crispy won ton chip, maze tare and spicy aioli
Fries$4.00
Crispy crinkle cut fries with ketchup
More about Papa Kurt's
Lulu’s Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lulu’s Waikiki

2586 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 3.8 (2474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Lulu’s Waikiki
Pieology 8144 image

 

Pieology 8144

2615 S. King St., Suite 101, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8144

