Honolulu burger restaurants you'll love

More about Vegan City
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vegan City
760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Chkn Katsu
|$15.95
panko crusted soy chkn | quinoa rice | cabbage | katsu sauce + choise of two sides
|Loco Moco
|$16.50
quinoa rice | beyond burger | mushroom gravy | avo or just egg | cilantro & green onion
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$10.95
panko crusted | sauce | cilantro
More about Chubbies Burgers
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chubbies Burgers
960, Auahi Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.00
our signature crinkle cut, always cooked crispy. fried in rice bran oil.
|Mini Fries
|$2.00
our signature crinkle cut, always cooked crispy. fried in rice bran oil. half size, half price.
|Chub Fries
|$5.99
cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and our specialty fry sauce
More about Shorefyre - Koa Ave
Shorefyre - Koa Ave
2446 Koa Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Loco Moco
|$24.50
|Poke Bowl
|$19.00
|50/50 Loco Moco
|$24.50
More about Skybox Taphouse
Skybox Taphouse
2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Fries
|$10.00
|Wings
|$15.00
|Side Ranch Dressing
|$0.75
More about The Daley
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Daley
1110 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|PICKLE
|$2.00
Ho Farms pickle
|FRIES
|$5.00
crinkle cut
|BEYOND
|$14.00
Veggie patty
More about Papa Kurt's
Papa Kurt's
808 Sheridan Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Homestyle charburger with grilled onions, American cheese, and house sauce
|Ahi Burger
|$10.00
Seared local Ahi patty, with carrot and cabbage slaw, crispy won ton chip, maze tare and spicy aioli
|Fries
|$4.00
Crispy crinkle cut fries with ketchup
More about Lulu’s Waikiki
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lulu’s Waikiki
2586 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
More about Pieology 8144
Pieology 8144
2615 S. King St., Suite 101, Honolulu
|Popular items
|1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95