Honolulu cafés you'll love

Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL
|$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
|HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED
|$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
SMOOTHIES
Honolulu Coffee
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|ACAI SMOOTHIE
|$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
|PLAIN CROISSANT
|$3.75
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
|CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
Honolulu Coffee
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., HONOLULU
|Popular items
|ACAI SMOOTHIE
|$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|BOTTLED WATER
|$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
Honolulu Coffee
2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
|COLD BREW
|$5.50
Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours
|AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
The Coffee Shack
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
|Popular items
|Pan Sautéed Ono Fish
|$17.95
Red Onion, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on Toasted Bread with Roasted Garlic Mayo.
|Black Forest Ham & Smoked Turkey
|$13.95
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with Roasted Garlic Mayo & Dijon Mustard.
|Vegetarian
|$13.95
Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Roasted Garlic Mayo & Dijon Mustard.
Honolulu Coffee
2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
|AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
BAGELS
Island Brew Coffeehouse
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Toasted Bagel
|$4.25
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.50
|Acai Bowl
|$12.25
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$10.50
acai, granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, honey
|California Omelette
|$14.75
avocado, bacon, onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese, salsa
|Do you need to purchase bags?
Please click here to purchase reusable bags for $0.25 each. Or bring your own bags to carry out your food. Each reusable bag will allow to hold up to 4 take out containers.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Pommes Frites
|$4.40
Crispy Fries, Salt & Pepper, Served with Swiss Dressing
|Falafel Banh Mi
|$10.99
Falafel, Harissan Hummus, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Firecracker Sauce, Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
|Meatball Banh Mi
|$10.99
Vietnamese-Style Chicken Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, LTC Mayo, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Honey Latte
|$5.50
|Plantation Iced Tea
|$2.95
|Lavender Rose Latte
Honolulu Coffee
100 Holomoana St, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|ICED AMERICANO
|$4.25
Two shots of espresso with cold water and ice - 16OZ
|LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
|THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL
|$11.00
Acai, granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs
Honolulu Coffee
2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU
|Popular items
|THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL
|$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED
|$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
Honolulu Coffee
1001 BISHOP ST, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|ACAI SMOOTHIE
|$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
|THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL
|$11.00
Acai, granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs
|BOTTLED WATER
|$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.