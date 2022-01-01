Honolulu cafés you'll love

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Honolulu

Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

Honolulu Coffee

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
PLAIN CROISSANT$3.75
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
BOTTLED WATER$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
COLD BREW$5.50
Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours
AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
More about Honolulu Coffee
The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pan Sautéed Ono Fish$17.95
Red Onion, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on Toasted Bread with Roasted Garlic Mayo.
Black Forest Ham & Smoked Turkey$13.95
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with Roasted Garlic Mayo & Dijon Mustard.
Vegetarian$13.95
Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Roasted Garlic Mayo & Dijon Mustard.
More about The Coffee Shack
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
More about Honolulu Coffee
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Toasted Bagel$4.25
Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Acai Bowl$12.25
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acai Bowl$10.50
acai, granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, honey
California Omelette$14.75
avocado, bacon, onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese, salsa
Do you need to purchase bags?
Please click here to purchase reusable bags for $0.25 each. Or bring your own bags to carry out your food. Each reusable bag will allow to hold up to 4 take out containers.
More about Egghead Cafe
La Tour Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pommes Frites$4.40
Crispy Fries, Salt & Pepper, Served with Swiss Dressing
Falafel Banh Mi$10.99
Falafel, Harissan Hummus, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Firecracker Sauce, Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
Meatball Banh Mi$10.99
Vietnamese-Style Chicken Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, LTC Mayo, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
More about La Tour Cafe
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hawaiian Honey Latte$5.50
Plantation Iced Tea$2.95
Lavender Rose Latte
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

100 Holomoana St, HONOLULU

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ICED AMERICANO$4.25
Two shots of espresso with cold water and ice - 16OZ
LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL$11.00
Acai, granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

1001 BISHOP ST, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL$11.00
Acai, granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs
BOTTLED WATER$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
More about Honolulu Coffee

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Honolulu

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Gyoza

Katsu

Curry

Cake

Burritos

Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston