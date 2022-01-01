Honolulu sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Honolulu

Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ

 

Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ

_4-1345 KUHIO HWY, KAPAA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tri-Tip Salad$17.00
Basket of Fries$6.50
Cheeseburger$12.00
More about Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
Vegan City

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vegan City

760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamma Steak Katsu combo$16.95
Beyond burger | gravy | chkn katsu | quinoa rice + choice of two sides
Jackfruit Taco$4.95
flour + refried + cheez + corn | jackfruit + blackbeans | cabbage | salsa | guac
Beyond Burger$14.00
classic (lettuce | onions | tomatoes | pickles) or BBQ (bakon | peppers & onions | bbq sauce)
More about Vegan City
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu

SANDWICHES

Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu

1177 Bishop St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#12 Club Kailua$10.48
Turkey, Cheese, Avacado Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cucumbers, Sprouts
#16 Lanikai Luau$10.98
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
#9 Goodfella$11.47
Salami & Cpocollo, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
More about Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu
La Tour Cafe

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pommes Frites$4.40
Crispy Fries, Salt & Pepper, Served with Swiss Dressing
Falafel Banh Mi$10.99
Falafel, Harissan Hummus, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Firecracker Sauce, Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
Meatball Banh Mi$10.99
Vietnamese-Style Chicken Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, LTC Mayo, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
More about La Tour Cafe
Kaimuki Superette

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kaimuki Superette

3458 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soft Scrambled Sammie$7.00
Eggs, Cheese, Tomato Chutney on a Bollilo Roll
Hapa Fried Rice$12.50
Portuguese Sausage, Avocado, Sesame Namul, Pickled Green Papaya, and Two Poached Eggs
1/2 Grilled Cheese & 1/2 Soup$11.00
Half & Half! 1/2 of our Cast-Iron Grilled Cheese with a cup of our Creamy Tomato Soup.
More about Kaimuki Superette
Mala Market

SANDWICHES

Mala Market

333 Keahole St Ste 2B9, Honolulu

Avg 5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mala Delight$9.99
Our veggie sandwich!
Chicken Salad$11.99
*contains nuts
Shrimp Salad$13.99
More about Mala Market

