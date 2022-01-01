Honolulu sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Honolulu
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
_4-1345 KUHIO HWY, KAPAA
|Tri-Tip Salad
|$17.00
|Basket of Fries
|$6.50
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vegan City
760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu
|Hamma Steak Katsu combo
|$16.95
Beyond burger | gravy | chkn katsu | quinoa rice + choice of two sides
|Jackfruit Taco
|$4.95
flour + refried + cheez + corn | jackfruit + blackbeans | cabbage | salsa | guac
|Beyond Burger
|$14.00
classic (lettuce | onions | tomatoes | pickles) or BBQ (bakon | peppers & onions | bbq sauce)
SANDWICHES
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu
1177 Bishop St, Honolulu
|#12 Club Kailua
|$10.48
Turkey, Cheese, Avacado Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cucumbers, Sprouts
|#16 Lanikai Luau
|$10.98
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
|#9 Goodfella
|$11.47
Salami & Cpocollo, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu
|Pommes Frites
|$4.40
Crispy Fries, Salt & Pepper, Served with Swiss Dressing
|Falafel Banh Mi
|$10.99
Falafel, Harissan Hummus, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Firecracker Sauce, Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
|Meatball Banh Mi
|$10.99
Vietnamese-Style Chicken Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, LTC Mayo, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kaimuki Superette
3458 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu
|Soft Scrambled Sammie
|$7.00
Eggs, Cheese, Tomato Chutney on a Bollilo Roll
|Hapa Fried Rice
|$12.50
Portuguese Sausage, Avocado, Sesame Namul, Pickled Green Papaya, and Two Poached Eggs
|1/2 Grilled Cheese & 1/2 Soup
|$11.00
Half & Half! 1/2 of our Cast-Iron Grilled Cheese with a cup of our Creamy Tomato Soup.