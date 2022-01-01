Honolulu seafood restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiki's Grill & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tiki's Grill & Bar

2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (14290 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp$14.00
Crispy coconut-crusted shrimp served with a sweet and sour sauce on a bed of cabbage.
Huli Huli Chicken Plate$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
Blue Moon Bottle$7.50
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
More about Tiki's Grill & Bar
53 By The Sea image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

53 By The Sea

53 Ahui Street, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (3489 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oysters On The Half Shell$24.00
Ponzu gelee, chives, calamansi
Hudson Valley Foie Gras$32.00
Caramelized pineapple, berry gastrique, house-made brioche
Tomato Brioche$15.00
Whipped Big Island goat cheese, roasted tomato jam, EVOO
More about 53 By The Sea
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chef's Burger$21.00
Makaweli 100% grass fed ground beef, aged white cheddar, duroc bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, fries.
Baja Fish Tacos$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
Kids Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Consumer pic

 

Hook'd Pan Roast

1035 kapiolani blvd, honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Caesar salad with house made dressing and croutons.
Portobello Fries$12.00
Breaded portobello slices served with a garlic aioli.
Grilled Cheese with Side$12.00
Grilled cheese with a choice of Hookd fries or a cup of our pan roast base for a side.
More about Hook'd Pan Roast
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Rolls$13.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.
Drunken Noodles$21.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
Original Tom Kah$8.95
This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
ZIGU image

 

ZIGU

413 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about ZIGU
Restaurant banner

 

Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar

1055 Alakea St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cajun Pasta$22.00
Beignets$8.00
Seafood Gumbo Cup$8.00
More about Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar

