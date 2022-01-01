Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Acai smoothies in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve acai smoothies

Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
More about Honolulu Coffee
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Honolulu Coffee

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
More about Honolulu Coffee
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
More about Honolulu Coffee
Main pic

 

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Acai Smoothie$7.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
More about Honolulu Coffee
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
More about Honolulu Coffee
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Acai Smoothie$7.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Acai Smoothie$8.00
More about Egghead Cafe
IVC image

 

IVC

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. #1128, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Acai Smoothie (20 oz)$8.95
Acai, berries, banana, soy milk, fresh bee pollen.
More about IVC
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Acai Smoothie$7.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Item pic

 

Healthy Blends and Eats

625 Cooke St., Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Acai Smoothie$9.99
Strawberry, Blueberry, Açai, Granola and Almond Milk
More about Healthy Blends and Eats
Item pic

 

IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Acai Smoothie (20 oz)$8.95
Acai, berries, banana, soy milk, fresh bee pollen.
More about IVC
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

100 Holomoana St, HONOLULU

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
More about Honolulu Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Sashimi

Sliders

Chocolate Cream Pies

Chicken Teriyaki

French Toast

Tarts

Cheese Pizza

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawaii Kai

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston