Acai smoothies in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve acai smoothies
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|ACAI SMOOTHIE
|$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
SMOOTHIES
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu
|Acai Smoothie
|$7.95
BAGELS
Island Brew Coffeehouse
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|Acai Smoothie
|$7.95
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Acai Smoothie
|$8.00
IVC
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. #1128, Honolulu
|Acai Smoothie (20 oz)
|$8.95
Acai, berries, banana, soy milk, fresh bee pollen.
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu
|Acai Smoothie
|$7.95
Healthy Blends and Eats
625 Cooke St., Honolulu
|Acai Smoothie
|$9.99
Strawberry, Blueberry, Açai, Granola and Almond Milk
IVC
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu
|Acai Smoothie (20 oz)
|$8.95
Acai, berries, banana, soy milk, fresh bee pollen.