Bacon cheeseburgers in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

a8e339fc-28ef-4fd3-9a11-5673554868d9 image

 

Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ

_4-1345 KUHIO HWY, KAPAA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Keiki Bacon Cheeseburger$10.50
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.75
More about Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
APPLE BACON BURGER$21.00
Half pound beef patty, grilled green apple, applewood bacon, honey aioli, brie cheese, crispy smashed potatoes
More about Scratch Kitchen
Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (2871 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger$10.99
Angus Steak Burger Patty, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeño, Creamy Dijon, and Cheddar on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.
More about La Tour Cafe
Mango BBQ Bacon Burger image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango BBQ Bacon Burger$19.50
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket, hanger blend, applewood smoked duroc pork bacon, white cheddar, ranch dressing, grilled onions, brioche bun, fries
More about Duke's Waikiki

