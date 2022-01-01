Bacon cheeseburgers in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
_4-1345 KUHIO HWY, KAPAA
|Keiki Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.50
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$14.75
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|APPLE BACON BURGER
|$21.00
Half pound beef patty, grilled green apple, applewood bacon, honey aioli, brie cheese, crispy smashed potatoes
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu
|Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
|$10.99
Angus Steak Burger Patty, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeño, Creamy Dijon, and Cheddar on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.