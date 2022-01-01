Bisque in Honolulu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Honolulu restaurants that serve bisque
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vegan City
760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu
Avg 4.5
(121 reviews)
Grilled Cheez & Tomato Bisque
$10.95
cheez & sourdough | cashew & lentil tomato bisque
Cup of Tomato Bisque
$4.00
More about Vegan City
Artizen by MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
No reviews yet
Seafood Bisque
$12.00
More about Artizen by MW
