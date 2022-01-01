Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve brulee

Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST$14.00
Punaluu sweet bread, fruits, shredded coconut, maple syrup
BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST$15.00
Punaluu sweet bread, pineapple, shredded coconut, vanilla maple syrup
More about Scratch Kitchen
Item pic

 

Teapresso Bar Ala Moana

1450 Ala Moana Boulevard #1084, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creme Brulee Milk Tea$0.00
Brown sugar Milk tea with Creme Brulee & Sea foam. 100% sweet ONLY
More about Teapresso Bar Ala Moana
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choco Creme Brulee$14.00
caramelized bananas, ganache, cocoa powder, whipped cream
More about Egghead Cafe
Skybox Taphouse image

 

Skybox Taphouse - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #302

2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Creme Brulee$12.00
More about Skybox Taphouse - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #302

