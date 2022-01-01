Brulee in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve brulee
More about Scratch Kitchen
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST
|$14.00
Punaluu sweet bread, fruits, shredded coconut, maple syrup
|BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST
|$15.00
Punaluu sweet bread, pineapple, shredded coconut, vanilla maple syrup
More about Teapresso Bar Ala Moana
Teapresso Bar Ala Moana
1450 Ala Moana Boulevard #1084, Honolulu
|Creme Brulee Milk Tea
|$0.00
Brown sugar Milk tea with Creme Brulee & Sea foam. 100% sweet ONLY
More about Egghead Cafe
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Choco Creme Brulee
|$14.00
caramelized bananas, ganache, cocoa powder, whipped cream