Burritos in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve burritos
SMOOTHIES
Honolulu Coffee
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Kahuna Burrito
|$18.50
Three scrambled eggs, chorizo, bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado, chipotle cream, salsa
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
chorizo, onion, tomato, cilantro, eggs, flour tortillas, salsa, verde.
PIZZA • TACOS
Encore Saloon
10 North Hotel St, Honolulu
|TREE HUGGER BURRITO
|$11.00
Sauteed veg mix (zucchini, squash, mushrooms, sweet potato) with rice & beans, cilantro pesto, crema and pico de gallo in a warm flour tortilla.
|BAJA FISH BURRITO
|$12.00
Beer battered fried ono with rice & beans, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo and chipotle crema in a warm flour tortilla.
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$12.00
Grittled beef with rice & beans, pico de gallo, avocado crema and salsa roja in a warm flour tortilla
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Scrambled eggs, colby jack cheese, bacon, Portuguese sausage, black beans, pico de gallo, tomatillo aioli, breakfast potatoes
Workplay
814 Ilaniwai Street, Honolulu
|El Burrito
|$16.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with spanish rice, cheese, pico de gallo, white onion, crema and cilantro. Your choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, or mushroom. Served with side of Salsa Rojo.