Burritos in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve burritos

Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

Honolulu Coffee

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
More about Honolulu Coffee
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Kahuna Burrito$18.50
Three scrambled eggs, chorizo, bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado, chipotle cream, salsa
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
More about Honolulu Coffee
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$10.50
chorizo, onion, tomato, cilantro, eggs, flour tortillas, salsa, verde.
More about Egghead Cafe
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$16.00
More about Artizen by MW
Encore Saloon image

PIZZA • TACOS

Encore Saloon

10 North Hotel St, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TREE HUGGER BURRITO$11.00
Sauteed veg mix (zucchini, squash, mushrooms, sweet potato) with rice & beans, cilantro pesto, crema and pico de gallo in a warm flour tortilla.
BAJA FISH BURRITO$12.00
Beer battered fried ono with rice & beans, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo and chipotle crema in a warm flour tortilla.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$12.00
Grittled beef with rice & beans, pico de gallo, avocado crema and salsa roja in a warm flour tortilla
More about Encore Saloon
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

100 Holomoana St, HONOLULU

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
More about Honolulu Coffee
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Scrambled eggs, colby jack cheese, bacon, Portuguese sausage, black beans, pico de gallo, tomatillo aioli, breakfast potatoes
More about Duke's Waikiki
El Burrito image

 

Workplay

814 Ilaniwai Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
El Burrito$16.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with spanish rice, cheese, pico de gallo, white onion, crema and cilantro. Your choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, or mushroom. Served with side of Salsa Rojo.
More about Workplay
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
More about Honolulu Coffee

