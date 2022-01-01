Cake in Honolulu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
OAT CAKE$3.75
STRAWBERRY ROLL CAKE$6.50
More about Honolulu Coffee
53 By The Sea image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

53 By The Sea

53 Ahui Street, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (3489 reviews)
Takeout
Opera Cake$15.00
Rum chocolate sponge, coffee butter cream, ganache, chocolate cream
More about 53 By The Sea
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (2871 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Macaron Birthday Cake$2.20
More about La Tour Cafe
The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$7.50
A fluffy dessert made with grated carrots, mandarin orange slices, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
More about The Coffee Shack
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Cake$5.75
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Short Cake Pancake$14.00
strawberry sauce, crumbles, whipped cream
More about Egghead Cafe
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake & Truffle Benedict$32.00
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Valrhona Buttermilk Chocolate Cake$6.00
MW Buttermilk Chocolate Cake$6.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Artizen by MW
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Macaron Birthday Cake$2.20
More about La Tour Cafe
Pattaya Thai image

 

Pattaya Thai

605 Cooke Streeet, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Cakes$13.00
More about Pattaya Thai
Item pic

 

The Alley

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD STE 2805, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Cake 2 Pack$7.99
Pineapple Cake 3 Pack$10.99
More about The Alley
Bake and Serve Molten Chocolate Cake (2 Pc) image

 

Miro Kaimuki

3446 Waialae Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Cake (2pc)$5.00
Moist Citrus Sour Cream Cake Topped with A Lemon Butter Glaze
Bake and Serve Molten Chocolate Cake (2 Pc)$9.00
Valrhona Manjari Chocolate Molten Cake with Fresh Vanilla Creme
Double Chocolate Cake (2 pc)$6.00
Fresh Baked Moist Fudge Chocolate Cake Made with Valrhona Manjari Chocolate
More about Miro Kaimuki
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

100 Holomoana St, HONOLULU

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
OAT CAKE$3.75
More about Honolulu Coffee
Banner pic

 

MW Restaurant

888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$24.00
Wasabi Koji Sauce, Corn and Heart of Palm Relish
More about MW Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar

1055 Alakea St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Basil Crab Cakes$21.00
More about Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar
Main pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES

Rinka Japanese Restaurant

1001 Queen St., Honolulu

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Cake Tempura with spicy cod roe mayo sauce$8.75
ちくわの磯辺揚げ　明太マヨソース
More about Rinka Japanese Restaurant

