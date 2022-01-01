Cake in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve cake
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|OAT CAKE
|$3.75
|STRAWBERRY ROLL CAKE
|$6.50
More about 53 By The Sea
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
53 By The Sea
53 Ahui Street, Honolulu
|Opera Cake
|$15.00
Rum chocolate sponge, coffee butter cream, ganache, chocolate cream
More about La Tour Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu
|Macaron Birthday Cake
|$2.20
More about The Coffee Shack
The Coffee Shack
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
|Carrot Cake
|$7.50
A fluffy dessert made with grated carrots, mandarin orange slices, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
BAGELS
Island Brew Coffeehouse
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|Coffee Cake
|$5.75
More about Egghead Cafe
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Strawberry Short Cake Pancake
|$14.00
strawberry sauce, crumbles, whipped cream
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
|Crab Cake & Truffle Benedict
|$32.00
More about Artizen by MW
Artizen by MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
|Valrhona Buttermilk Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
|MW Buttermilk Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
More about The Alley
The Alley
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD STE 2805, HONOLULU
|Pineapple Cake 2 Pack
|$7.99
|Pineapple Cake 3 Pack
|$10.99
More about Miro Kaimuki
Miro Kaimuki
3446 Waialae Ave, Honolulu
|Lemon Cake (2pc)
|$5.00
Moist Citrus Sour Cream Cake Topped with A Lemon Butter Glaze
|Bake and Serve Molten Chocolate Cake (2 Pc)
|$9.00
Valrhona Manjari Chocolate Molten Cake with Fresh Vanilla Creme
|Double Chocolate Cake (2 pc)
|$6.00
Fresh Baked Moist Fudge Chocolate Cake Made with Valrhona Manjari Chocolate
More about MW Restaurant
MW Restaurant
888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu
|Crab Cakes
|$24.00
Wasabi Koji Sauce, Corn and Heart of Palm Relish
More about Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar
Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar
1055 Alakea St, Honolulu
|Sweet Basil Crab Cakes
|$21.00