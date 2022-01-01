Cappuccino in Honolulu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAPPUCCINO (6OZ)$4.75
A 6oz drink including one shot of espresso and steamed milk with foam. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Main pic

 

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino
More about Egghead Cafe
IVC image

 

IVC

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. #1128, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino (8 oz)$4.95
Served hot. Espresso with a combination of steamed and creamy, foamed milk.
The taste of espresso is stronger in this drink compared to the latte.
More about IVC
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$5.00
More about Artizen by MW
Item pic

 

IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino (8 oz)$4.95
Served hot. Espresso with a combination of steamed and creamy, foamed milk.
The taste of espresso is stronger in this drink compared to the latte.
More about IVC
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1001 BISHOP ST, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAPPUCCINO (6OZ)$4.75
A 6oz drink including one shot of espresso and steamed milk with foam. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
More about Honolulu Coffee

