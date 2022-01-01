Cappuccino in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve cappuccino
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|CAPPUCCINO (6OZ)
|$4.75
A 6oz drink including one shot of espresso and steamed milk with foam. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Cappuccino
IVC
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. #1128, Honolulu
|Cappuccino (8 oz)
|$4.95
Served hot. Espresso with a combination of steamed and creamy, foamed milk.
The taste of espresso is stronger in this drink compared to the latte.
IVC
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu
|Cappuccino (8 oz)
|$4.95
Served hot. Espresso with a combination of steamed and creamy, foamed milk.
The taste of espresso is stronger in this drink compared to the latte.