Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve carrot cake

The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$7.50
A fluffy dessert made with grated carrots, mandarin orange slices, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
More about The Coffee Shack
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Artizen by MW

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Grilled Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Salad

Chocolate Croissants

Strawberry Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Sashimi Salad

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawaii Kai

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston