Carrot cake in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants that serve carrot cake
The Coffee Shack
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
Avg 4.6
(2715 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$7.50
A fluffy dessert made with grated carrots, mandarin orange slices, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
More about The Coffee Shack
Artizen by MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$6.00
More about Artizen by MW
