Chai lattes in Honolulu

Honolulu Coffee

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
More about Honolulu Coffee
Main pic

 

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.85
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
CHAI LATTE image

 

CHAI LATTE image

 

Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte$4.85
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte
Iced Chai Tea Latte$4.55
More about Egghead Cafe
IVC image

 

IVC

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. #1128, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte
Soy milk.
More about IVC
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte$4.85
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Item pic

 

IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Chai Latte (12 oz)$6.95
Served hot. House-made ginger chai and almond milk.
Chai Latte (Soy milk)
Soy milk.
More about IVC

