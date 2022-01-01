Chai lattes in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve chai lattes
SMOOTHIES
Honolulu Coffee
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU
|CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.85
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Chai Tea Latte
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$4.55
