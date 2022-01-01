Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve cheesecake

Brick Fire Tavern image

PIZZA

Brick Fire Tavern

3447 Waialae AVE, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$10.00
Cake Envy Cheesecake | Oreo Cookie Crust | Pistachio | Whipped Cream
More about Brick Fire Tavern
53 By The Sea image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

53 By The Sea

53 Ahui Street, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (3489 reviews)
Takeout
Souffle Cheesecake$15.00
Lilikoi coulis, crème fraiche, blood orange guimauve
More about 53 By The Sea
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (2871 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Macaron Blueberry Cheesecake$2.20
Macaron Strawberry Cheesecake$2.20
More about La Tour Cafe
The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lilikoi Cheesecake$7.50
A cream cheese based filling infused with lilikoi (passion fruit), a graham cracker crust, and finished with a sweetened vanilla sour cream topping, whipping cream, and lilikoi sauce.
More about The Coffee Shack
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$5.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Makaha Mango Cheesecake$7.00
Makaha Mango Cheesecake$7.00
Makaha Mango Cheesecake
**AVAILABLE APRIL 25 - 29 ONLY, while supplies last**
Makaha Mango Cheesecake$7.00
More about Artizen by MW
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Macaron Blueberry Cheesecake$2.20
Macaron Strawberry Cheesecake$2.20
More about La Tour Cafe

