Cheesecake in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA
Brick Fire Tavern
3447 Waialae AVE, Honolulu
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
Cake Envy Cheesecake | Oreo Cookie Crust | Pistachio | Whipped Cream
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
53 By The Sea
53 Ahui Street, Honolulu
|Souffle Cheesecake
|$15.00
Lilikoi coulis, crème fraiche, blood orange guimauve
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu
|Macaron Blueberry Cheesecake
|$2.20
|Macaron Strawberry Cheesecake
|$2.20
The Coffee Shack
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
|Lilikoi Cheesecake
|$7.50
A cream cheese based filling infused with lilikoi (passion fruit), a graham cracker crust, and finished with a sweetened vanilla sour cream topping, whipping cream, and lilikoi sauce.
BAGELS
Island Brew Coffeehouse
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|Cheesecake
|$5.95
Artizen by MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
|Makaha Mango Cheesecake
|$7.00
Makaha Mango Cheesecake
**AVAILABLE APRIL 25 - 29 ONLY, while supplies last**
