Chicken pesto sandwiches in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches
PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
& Pesto. Served w/ Fries
Hideaway Cafe - 1130 North Nimitz Highway Unit C110
1130 Nimitz Highway, Honolulu
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$12.75
Toasted sourdough bread with thinly sliced chicken breast, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and pesto sauce (has pine nuts & cheese). Served hot. Mustard & mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50