Chicken pesto sandwiches in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
& Pesto. Served w/ Fries
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO
Hideaway Cafe - 1130 North Nimitz Highway Unit C110

1130 Nimitz Highway, Honolulu

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.75
Toasted sourdough bread with thinly sliced chicken breast, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and pesto sauce (has pine nuts & cheese). Served hot. Mustard & mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50
More about Hideaway Cafe - 1130 North Nimitz Highway Unit C110

