Chicken salad in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GINGER SCALLION CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.75
Poached chicken dressed with Kewpie Mayo, ginger, and scallions served cold on a toasted croissant with green leaf lettuce. Both the ginger and scallions are locally grown.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Chopped Chicken Caesar Salad image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tiki's Grill & Bar

2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (14290 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Topped with chopped chicken breast served chilled.
More about Tiki's Grill & Bar
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$18.95
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, baby romaine, microgreens, Parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Orange & Chicken Salad$19.95
Panko-crusted chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, microgreens, pistachios, orange, and pineapple. Served with balsamic dressing, vegan ranch aioli, and garlic bread.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (2871 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gee's Chicken Salad$10.99
Rotisserie chicken, pickled lychee, kale, cucumber, Herbs, tomatoes, sesame crunch, crispy lotus root, on leafy greens with a Kizami Shoga vinaigrette
More about La Tour Cafe
Main pic

 

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$13.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Item pic

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
HALF PORTION CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD (10 - 15 GUESTS)$52.00
Mixed greens, won bok, celery, bean sprouts, & shredded chicken breast. Topped with sesame seeds, green onions, & cilantro. House oriental-style dressing.
CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)$19.25
Mixed greens, won bok, celery, bean sprouts, & shredded chicken breast. Topped with sesame seeds, green onions, & cilantro. House oriental-style dressing.
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Romain Hearts, Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan & Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$15.00
Chicken Breast, Celery, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Roasted Garlic Mayo.
More about The Coffee Shack
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$13.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Avo Salad$14.75
chicken breast, avocado, carrot, cherry tomato, cucumber, greens, house lilikoi dressing
More about Egghead Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gee's Chicken Salad$10.99
Rotisserie chicken, pickled lychee, kale, cucumber, Herbs, tomatoes, sesame crunch, crispy lotus root, on leafy greens with a Kizami Shoga vinaigrette
More about La Tour Cafe
Mud Hen Water image

TAPAS • GRILL

Mud Hen Water

3452 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (1509 reviews)
Takeout
J. Ludovico Chinese Chicken Salad$29.00
Ma'o Powerhouse kale, confit chicken leg, poached breasts, citrus roasted kabocha squash, radish, soy pickled mushroom, cilantro, sesame seeds, lup cheong vinaigrette
(GF except for pickled mushrooms, wontons, vinaigrette)
More about Mud Hen Water
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$13.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
IVC image

 

IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$17.95
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, baby romaine, microgreens, Parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Orange & Chicken Salad$17.95
Panko-crusted chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, microgreens, pistachios, orange, and pineapple. Served with balsamic dressing, vegan ranch aioli, and garlic bread.
More about IVC
Merriman's image

 

Merriman's

1108 Auahi Street #170, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Avo Salad$22.00
More about Merriman's
Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Mala Market

333 Keahole St Ste 2B9, Honolulu

Avg 5 (53 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$11.99
*contains nuts
More about Mala Market
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
GINGER SCALLION CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.75
Poached chicken dressed with Kewpie Mayo, ginger, and scallions served cold on a toasted croissant with green leaf lettuce. Both the ginger and scallions are locally grown.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1001 BISHOP ST, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
GINGER SCALLION CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.75
Poached chicken dressed with Kewpie Mayo, ginger, and scallions served cold on a toasted croissant with green leaf lettuce. Both the ginger and scallions are locally grown.
More about Honolulu Coffee

