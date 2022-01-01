Chicken salad in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|GINGER SCALLION CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.75
Poached chicken dressed with Kewpie Mayo, ginger, and scallions served cold on a toasted croissant with green leaf lettuce. Both the ginger and scallions are locally grown.
More about Tiki's Grill & Bar
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tiki's Grill & Bar
2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Chopped Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Crisp romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Topped with chopped chicken breast served chilled.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.95
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, baby romaine, microgreens, Parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
|Orange & Chicken Salad
|$19.95
Panko-crusted chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, microgreens, pistachios, orange, and pineapple. Served with balsamic dressing, vegan ranch aioli, and garlic bread.
More about La Tour Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu
|Gee's Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Rotisserie chicken, pickled lychee, kale, cucumber, Herbs, tomatoes, sesame crunch, crispy lotus root, on leafy greens with a Kizami Shoga vinaigrette
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$13.95
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|HALF PORTION CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.00
|CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD (10 - 15 GUESTS)
|$52.00
Mixed greens, won bok, celery, bean sprouts, & shredded chicken breast. Topped with sesame seeds, green onions, & cilantro. House oriental-style dressing.
|CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$19.25
Mixed greens, won bok, celery, bean sprouts, & shredded chicken breast. Topped with sesame seeds, green onions, & cilantro. House oriental-style dressing.
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
PITCH SPORTS BAR
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Romain Hearts, Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan & Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about The Coffee Shack
The Coffee Shack
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
|Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Chicken Breast, Celery, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Roasted Garlic Mayo.
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
BAGELS
Island Brew Coffeehouse
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$13.95
More about Egghead Cafe
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Chicken Avo Salad
|$14.75
chicken breast, avocado, carrot, cherry tomato, cucumber, greens, house lilikoi dressing
More about La Tour Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu
|Gee's Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Rotisserie chicken, pickled lychee, kale, cucumber, Herbs, tomatoes, sesame crunch, crispy lotus root, on leafy greens with a Kizami Shoga vinaigrette
More about Mud Hen Water
TAPAS • GRILL
Mud Hen Water
3452 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu
|J. Ludovico Chinese Chicken Salad
|$29.00
Ma'o Powerhouse kale, confit chicken leg, poached breasts, citrus roasted kabocha squash, radish, soy pickled mushroom, cilantro, sesame seeds, lup cheong vinaigrette
(GF except for pickled mushrooms, wontons, vinaigrette)
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$13.95
More about IVC
IVC
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.95
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, baby romaine, microgreens, Parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
|Orange & Chicken Salad
|$17.95
Panko-crusted chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, microgreens, pistachios, orange, and pineapple. Served with balsamic dressing, vegan ranch aioli, and garlic bread.
More about Mala Market
SANDWICHES
Mala Market
333 Keahole St Ste 2B9, Honolulu
|Chicken Salad
|$11.99
*contains nuts
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU
|GINGER SCALLION CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.75
Poached chicken dressed with Kewpie Mayo, ginger, and scallions served cold on a toasted croissant with green leaf lettuce. Both the ginger and scallions are locally grown.