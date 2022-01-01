Chicken salad sandwiches in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|GINGER SCALLION CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.75
Poached chicken dressed with Kewpie Mayo, ginger, and scallions served cold on a toasted croissant with green leaf lettuce. Both the ginger and scallions are locally grown.
HanaPa’a Market
7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a, Honolulu
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00