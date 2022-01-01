Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GINGER SCALLION CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.75
Poached chicken dressed with Kewpie Mayo, ginger, and scallions served cold on a toasted croissant with green leaf lettuce. Both the ginger and scallions are locally grown.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Consumer pic

 

HanaPa’a Market

7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
More about HanaPa’a Market
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1001 BISHOP ST, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
GINGER SCALLION CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.75
Poached chicken dressed with Kewpie Mayo, ginger, and scallions served cold on a toasted croissant with green leaf lettuce. Both the ginger and scallions are locally grown.
More about Honolulu Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Teriyaki Chicken

Tomato Soup

Gyoza

Tuna Sandwiches

Tiramisu

Acai Smoothies

Margherita Pizza

Scallops

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawaii Kai

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (517 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston