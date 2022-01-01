Chicken teriyaki in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Shorefyre - Koa Ave
Shorefyre - Koa Ave
2446 Koa Ave, Honolulu
|Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
|$8.00
More about Shorefyre - International Marketplace
Shorefyre - International Marketplace
2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu
|Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
|$8.00
More about Sushi King Kaka'ako.
Sushi King Kaka'ako.
651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI
|$9.00
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.00
Chicken Teri over rice, broccoli, carrot.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento
|$11.00
Chicken Teriyaki over rice, sauce served on side. Includes two appetizers (changes daily). Choice of brown or white rice. Jumbo size option: Includes tonjiru miso soup and choose ONE: California Roll, Spicy Tuna, OR Inari Cone Sushi +$5 EACH