Chicken wraps in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Honolulu Coffee Experience Center
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|CHICKEN AND HUMMUS WRAP
|$14.50
Lemon garlic roasted chicken with macadamia nut hummus, cucumber, baby mizuna, red onion, and tomato.
Honolulu Coffee Ala Moana Cafe
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., HONOLULU
|CHICKEN AND HUMMUS WRAP
|$14.50
Lemon garlic roasted chicken with macadamia nut hummus, cucumber, baby mizuna, red onion, and tomato.
Honolulu Coffee at the Sheraton Waikiki Poolside
2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU
|CHICKEN AND HUMMUS WRAP
|$14.50
Lemon garlic roasted chicken with macadamia nut hummus, cucumber, baby mizuna, red onion, and tomato.
BAGELS
Island Brew Coffeehouse - Hawaii Kai
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$16.95
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$16.95