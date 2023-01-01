Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee Experience Center

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN AND HUMMUS WRAP$14.50
Lemon garlic roasted chicken with macadamia nut hummus, cucumber, baby mizuna, red onion, and tomato.
More about Honolulu Coffee Experience Center
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee Ala Moana Cafe

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN AND HUMMUS WRAP$14.50
Lemon garlic roasted chicken with macadamia nut hummus, cucumber, baby mizuna, red onion, and tomato.
More about Honolulu Coffee Ala Moana Cafe
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee at the Sheraton Waikiki Poolside

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
CHICKEN AND HUMMUS WRAP$14.50
Lemon garlic roasted chicken with macadamia nut hummus, cucumber, baby mizuna, red onion, and tomato.
More about Honolulu Coffee at the Sheraton Waikiki Poolside
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse - Hawaii Kai

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse - Hawaii Kai
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee Prince Waikiki

100 Holomoana St, HONOLULU

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN AND HUMMUS WRAP$14.50
Lemon garlic roasted chicken with macadamia nut hummus, cucumber, baby mizuna, red onion, and tomato.
More about Honolulu Coffee Prince Waikiki

