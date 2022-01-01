Chili in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve chili
More about Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
_4-1345 KUHIO HWY, KAPAA
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$13.00
|Beyond Chili Burger
|$15.50
|Chili Bowl
|$8.50
More about Scratch Kitchen
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|CHILI MOCO
|$18.00
blend of ground beef and pork with andouille sausage, bell peppers, onions, celery served over garlic rice with 2 sunny side eggs
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|Hawaiian Chili and Cucumber
|$19.95
RAW Seafood.
Hawaiian chili, cucumbers, onion, jalapeño, sea asparagus, kukui nuts, house-made shoyu, and sesame seed.
More about Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish
SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish
1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$5.69
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$4.99
More about La Tour Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu
|Chili Lime Chicken Pizza
|$15.99
Chili Oil, Lime Marinated Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Shredded Mozzarella, Cilantro, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust
More about Wagaya
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Wagaya
2080 S King St, Honolulu
|Chili Cucumbers
|$4.50
Chili spiced Japanese cucumbers
More about Egghead Cafe
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Side - sweet chili aioli
|$1.50
More about IVC
IVC
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu
|Hawaiian Chili and Cucumber
|$18.95
RAW Seafood.
Hawaiian chili, cucumbers, onion, jalapeño, sea asparagus, kukui nuts, house-made shoyu, and sesame seed.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Chili Paste
|Chili Flakes
More about Seoul Mix 2.0
Seoul Mix 2.0
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu
|Garlic Chili Edamame
|$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Shabuya
Shabuya
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu
|Garlic Chili Edamame
|$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.