Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve chili

Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ image

 

Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ

_4-1345 KUHIO HWY, KAPAA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$13.00
Beyond Chili Burger$15.50
Chili Bowl$8.50
More about Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILI MOCO$18.00
blend of ground beef and pork with andouille sausage, bell peppers, onions, celery served over garlic rice with 2 sunny side eggs
Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
More about Scratch Kitchen
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian Chili and Cucumber$19.95
RAW Seafood.
Hawaiian chili, cucumbers, onion, jalapeño, sea asparagus, kukui nuts, house-made shoyu, and sesame seed.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish

1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8152 reviews)
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$5.69
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (2871 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Lime Chicken Pizza$15.99
Chili Oil, Lime Marinated Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Shredded Mozzarella, Cilantro, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust
More about La Tour Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Wagaya

2080 S King St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cucumbers$4.50
Chili spiced Japanese cucumbers
More about Wagaya
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side - sweet chili aioli$1.50
More about Egghead Cafe
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MW Chili$15.00
More about Artizen by MW
IVC image

 

IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian Chili and Cucumber$18.95
RAW Seafood.
Hawaiian chili, cucumbers, onion, jalapeño, sea asparagus, kukui nuts, house-made shoyu, and sesame seed.
More about IVC
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Paste
Chili Flakes
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Garlic Chili Edamame image

 

Seoul Mix 2.0

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

No reviews yet
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Seoul Mix 2.0
Garlic Chili Edamame image

 

Shabuya

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

No reviews yet
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Shabuya

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Chocolate Croissants

Pancakes

Burritos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Bisque

Gyoza

Teriyaki Bowls

Stew

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawaii Kai

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston