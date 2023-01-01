Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Hana Koa Brewing

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$7.00
house fried chips, roasted tomato salsa
More about Hana Koa Brewing
Consumer pic

 

TEX 808 BBQ + Brews Waikiki - 2299 Kūhiō Avenue

2299 Kūhiō Avenue, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$6.99
Crispy tortilla chips and salsa
More about TEX 808 BBQ + Brews Waikiki - 2299 Kūhiō Avenue
Guacamole, Salsa, Chips image

 

Margaritas - 808 Center

808 Sheridan St Ste 111, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Guacamole, Salsa, Chips$12.00
Home made chips, salsa roja, and guacamole
House Salsa and Chips$6.00
More about Margaritas - 808 Center
Encore Saloon image

PIZZA • TACOS

Encore Saloon

10 North Hotel St, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIPS & SALSA$6.00
House fired chips with house made salsa roja (roasted tomatoes, chile guajillo, chile de arbol).
More about Encore Saloon

