Cookies in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve cookies

2 Cookie of the Day - Choc Chip Cookie image

 

JOJA

725 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie of the Day - Choc Chip Cookie$4.00
Two Buttery, sweet, chocolate chip cookies with chewy center and crunchy edges.
More about JOJA
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MAC NUT COOKIE$3.25
COOKIES & CREAM RICE KRISPYS TREAT$2.75
Oreo, rice krispy, marshmallow explosion in this crispy, chewy, gooey goodness! A delicious and fun spin on a classic!
TOFFEE COOKIE$3.25
More about Honolulu Coffee
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu image

SANDWICHES

Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu

1177 Bishop St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (2871 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Macaron Cookies and Cream$2.20
Double Chocolate Shortbread Cookie$5.50
More about La Tour Cafe
ili ili Cash & Carry image

 

ili ili Cash & Carry

2065 s beretania #100, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Amaretti cookie$0.75
Soft Mango Cookies Gift box 200 gr$23.00
More about ili ili Cash & Carry
The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut Cookie$2.00
A soft, chewy cookie with chocolate chip morsels and chopped macadamia nuts.
More about The Coffee Shack
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Christmas Cookie Latte
Gluten Free Cookie$3.50
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cranberry Cereal Cookies$5.50
Almond Shortbread Cookies$5.50
Brownie Cookies$5.50
More about Artizen by MW
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Guava$5.50
Macaron Cookies and Cream$2.20
More about La Tour Cafe
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Christmas Cookie Latte
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
The Daley image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Daley

1110 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.50
More about The Daley
Pizza Mamo image

 

Pizza Mamo

16 North Hotel Street, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.50
Baked fresh daily brown butter, chocolate chip cookie.
More about Pizza Mamo
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies (5 pc) image

 

Miro Kaimuki

3446 Waialae Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies (5 pc)$5.00
Fresh Baked Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cookies
More about Miro Kaimuki
IVC image

 

IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Earl Grey Cookie$4.95
Vegan GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$6.95
More about IVC
bd8bba35-765e-4867-927b-7037f946db41 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kaimuki Superette

3458 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Kaimuki Superette
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOFFEE COOKIE$3.25
More about Honolulu Coffee

