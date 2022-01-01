Cookies in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve cookies
JOJA
725 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu
|Cookie of the Day - Choc Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Two Buttery, sweet, chocolate chip cookies with chewy center and crunchy edges.
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|MAC NUT COOKIE
|$3.25
|COOKIES & CREAM RICE KRISPYS TREAT
|$2.75
Oreo, rice krispy, marshmallow explosion in this crispy, chewy, gooey goodness! A delicious and fun spin on a classic!
|TOFFEE COOKIE
|$3.25
SANDWICHES
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu
1177 Bishop St, Honolulu
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu
|Macaron Cookies and Cream
|$2.20
|Double Chocolate Shortbread Cookie
|$5.50
ili ili Cash & Carry
2065 s beretania #100, HONOLULU
|Amaretti cookie
|$0.75
|Soft Mango Cookies Gift box 200 gr
|$23.00
The Coffee Shack
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
|Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut Cookie
|$2.00
A soft, chewy cookie with chocolate chip morsels and chopped macadamia nuts.
BAGELS
Island Brew Coffeehouse
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|Christmas Cookie Latte
|Gluten Free Cookie
|$3.50
Artizen by MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
|Cranberry Cereal Cookies
|$5.50
|Almond Shortbread Cookies
|$5.50
|Brownie Cookies
|$5.50
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu
|Cookie Guava
|$5.50
|Macaron Cookies and Cream
|$2.20
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu
|Christmas Cookie Latte
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Daley
1110 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$2.50
Pizza Mamo
16 North Hotel Street, HONOLULU
|Cookie
|$2.50
Baked fresh daily brown butter, chocolate chip cookie.
Miro Kaimuki
3446 Waialae Ave, Honolulu
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies (5 pc)
|$5.00
Fresh Baked Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cookies
IVC
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu
|Earl Grey Cookie
|$4.95
|Vegan GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$6.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kaimuki Superette
3458 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu
|Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00