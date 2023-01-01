Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy tofu in
Honolulu
/
Honolulu
/
Crispy Tofu
Honolulu restaurants that serve crispy tofu
Pattaya Thai - 605 Cooke Streeet
605 Cooke Streeet, Honolulu
No reviews yet
Crispy Rice Salad Tofu
$16.00
More about Pattaya Thai - 605 Cooke Streeet
Red Elephant Thai Cuisine - 3196 Waialae Ave
3196 Waialae Ave, Honolulu
No reviews yet
Crispy Tofu
$12.99
More about Red Elephant Thai Cuisine - 3196 Waialae Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu
Beef Stew
Waffles
Tarts
Sticky Rice
French Fries
Rigatoni
Coconut Cream Pies
Margherita Pizza
Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore
Waikiki
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Ala Moana
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Kaka'ako
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Kaimuki
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More near Honolulu to explore
Lahaina
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Kailua
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Kihei
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Kapolei
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lihue
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Haleiwa
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Pearl City
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Mililani
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kahului
No reviews yet
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(426 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(399 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(422 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston