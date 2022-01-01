Curry in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve curry
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vegan City
760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu
|Curry Katsu
|$11.95
panko crusted soy chkn | quinoa rice | Japanese curry
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|(+V) Vegan Curried Quinoa Plate
|$21.95
Grilled tofu, curried quinoa with nuts and cranberry. Served with avocado, papaya, purple sweet potato and seasonal salad.
Onoya Ramen
611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
Crispy fried chicken cutlet on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
|Kids curry rice w/ Karaage
|$8.50
|Pork Katsu Curry Rice
|$15.00
Crispy fried tenderloin pork cutlet on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Wagaya
2080 S King St, Honolulu
|Curry Ramen
|$13.50
A hint of curry brings complexity and spice to our light shoyu broth.
Topped with ground pork miso, 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame, nori, and green onion.
Artizen by MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
|Homestyle Hamburger Curry
|$15.00
Pattaya Thai
605 Cooke Streeet, Honolulu
|Red Curry
|$11.00
|Evil Curry
|$11.00
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
IVC
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu
|(+V) Vegan Curried "Rice" Plate
|$19.95
Grilled tofu, curried quinoa with nuts and cranberry. Served with avocado, papaya, purple sweet potato and seasonal salad.
Sushi King Kaka'ako.
651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu
|CURRY RICE
|$9.00
Meat based curry with potatoes, carrots, onions. Choice of white or brown rice. Optional katsu add on +$5 Choice of katsu: tonkatsu, chicken katsu, salmon katsu.
SALADS
TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG
2885 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Curry Du jour
|$32.00
Authentic Indian Curry, Koshihikari Rice
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|L Green Curry
|$15.95
|L Combo D Cashew & Red Curry
|$18.95
|L Bangkok Red Curry
|$15.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
EbiNomi
2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu
|Chicken Curry
|$15.95
Tender boneless chicken and vegetables in our special yellow curry sauce made of spices and seasoning from the famous Blue Elephant restaurant in Bangkok. Imported exclusively from Thailand for EbiNomi
|Chicken Curry (Ohana)
|$31.90
Tender boneless chicken and vegetables in our special yellow curry sauce made of spices and seasoning from the famous Blue Elephant restaurant in Bangkok. Imported exclusively from Thailand for EbiNomi. Rice optional (no charge).