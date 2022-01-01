Curry in Honolulu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve curry

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vegan City

760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Katsu$11.95
panko crusted soy chkn | quinoa rice | Japanese curry
More about Vegan City
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
(+V) Vegan Curried Quinoa Plate$21.95
Grilled tofu, curried quinoa with nuts and cranberry. Served with avocado, papaya, purple sweet potato and seasonal salad.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
Onoya Ramen

611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Crispy fried chicken cutlet on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
Kids curry rice w/ Karaage$8.50
Pork Katsu Curry Rice$15.00
Crispy fried tenderloin pork cutlet on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
More about Onoya Ramen
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Wagaya

2080 S King St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Ramen$13.50
A hint of curry brings complexity and spice to our light shoyu broth.
Topped with ground pork miso, 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame, nori, and green onion.
More about Wagaya
Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homestyle Hamburger Curry$15.00
More about Artizen by MW
Pattaya Thai

605 Cooke Streeet, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry$11.00
Evil Curry$11.00
Yellow Curry$11.00
More about Pattaya Thai
IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
(+V) Vegan Curried "Rice" Plate$19.95
Grilled tofu, curried quinoa with nuts and cranberry. Served with avocado, papaya, purple sweet potato and seasonal salad.
More about IVC
Sushi King Kaka'ako.

651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CURRY RICE$9.00
Meat based curry with potatoes, carrots, onions. Choice of white or brown rice. Optional katsu add on +$5 Choice of katsu: tonkatsu, chicken katsu, salmon katsu.
More about Sushi King Kaka'ako.
SALADS

TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG

2885 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (134 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Du jour$32.00
Authentic Indian Curry, Koshihikari Rice
More about TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
L Green Curry$15.95
L Combo D Cashew & Red Curry$18.95
L Bangkok Red Curry$15.95
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

EbiNomi

2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$15.95
Tender boneless chicken and vegetables in our special yellow curry sauce made of spices and seasoning from the famous Blue Elephant restaurant in Bangkok. Imported exclusively from Thailand for EbiNomi
Chicken Curry (Ohana)$31.90
Tender boneless chicken and vegetables in our special yellow curry sauce made of spices and seasoning from the famous Blue Elephant restaurant in Bangkok. Imported exclusively from Thailand for EbiNomi. Rice optional (no charge).
More about EbiNomi
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES

Rinka Japanese Restaurant

1001 Queen St., Honolulu

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Curry Croquette$8.75
More about Rinka Japanese Restaurant

