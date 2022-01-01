Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Onoya Ramen

611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Crispy fried chicken cutlet on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
Chicken Katsu Curry Combo$19.50
Onoya Ramen
Item pic

 

Sushi King Kaka'ako.

651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CURRY UDON W/ CHICKEN KATSU 6/8-6/9$13.00
*6/8-6/9 WE'D THURS DAILY SPECIAL*
CURRY UDON WITH CHICKEN KATSU $13
Soup separate from noodles.
Sushi King Kaka'ako.
Chicken Curry image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

EbiNomi

2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$15.95
Tender boneless chicken and vegetables in our special yellow curry sauce made of spices and seasoning from the famous Blue Elephant restaurant in Bangkok. Imported exclusively from Thailand for EbiNomi
Chicken Curry (Ohana)$31.90
Tender boneless chicken and vegetables in our special yellow curry sauce made of spices and seasoning from the famous Blue Elephant restaurant in Bangkok. Imported exclusively from Thailand for EbiNomi. Rice optional (no charge).
EbiNomi

