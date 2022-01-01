Curry chicken in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve curry chicken
Onoya Ramen
611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
Crispy fried chicken cutlet on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Combo
|$19.50
Sushi King Kaka'ako.
651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu
|CURRY UDON W/ CHICKEN KATSU 6/8-6/9
|$13.00
*6/8-6/9 WE'D THURS DAILY SPECIAL*
CURRY UDON WITH CHICKEN KATSU $13
Soup separate from noodles.
EbiNomi
2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu
|Chicken Curry
|$15.95
Tender boneless chicken and vegetables in our special yellow curry sauce made of spices and seasoning from the famous Blue Elephant restaurant in Bangkok. Imported exclusively from Thailand for EbiNomi
|Chicken Curry (Ohana)
|$31.90
Tender boneless chicken and vegetables in our special yellow curry sauce made of spices and seasoning from the famous Blue Elephant restaurant in Bangkok. Imported exclusively from Thailand for EbiNomi. Rice optional (no charge).