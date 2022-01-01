Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve edamame

Truffled Chilled Edamame image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tiki's Grill & Bar

2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (14290 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Truffled Chilled Edamame$7.00
Whole shell edamame tossed with truffle oil, drizzled with kabayaki sauce and sprinkled with furikake. Served chilled.
Item pic

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC EDAMAME (3 -4 GUESTS)$13.00
Soybeans sauteed in fresh garlic and our homemade garlic butter.
GARLIC EDAMAME (10 - 15 GUESTS)$33.00
EDAMAME (3 - 4 GUESTS)$12.00
Prepared with Alae Salt Water
Onoya Ramen image

 

Onoya Ramen

611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$4.50
boiled soybean w/ sea salt
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Edamame$8.00
Plain $7
Garlic or Spicy $8
Item pic

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Wagaya

2080 S King St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$4.25
Organic edamame with Hawaiian sea salt
Side Street Inn image

 

Side Street Inn

614 KAPAHULU AVENUE, #100, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC EDAMAME (3 - 4 GUESTS)$12.00
Sautéed in Garlic Butter
Item pic

 

Seoul Mix 2.0

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

No reviews yet
Edamame$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
Item pic

 

Shabuya

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

No reviews yet
Edamame$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
