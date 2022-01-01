Edamame in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve edamame
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tiki's Grill & Bar
2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Truffled Chilled Edamame
|$7.00
Whole shell edamame tossed with truffle oil, drizzled with kabayaki sauce and sprinkled with furikake. Served chilled.
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|GARLIC EDAMAME (3 -4 GUESTS)
|$13.00
Soybeans sauteed in fresh garlic and our homemade garlic butter.
|GARLIC EDAMAME (10 - 15 GUESTS)
|$33.00
|EDAMAME (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$12.00
Prepared with Alae Salt Water
Onoya Ramen
611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu
|Edamame
|$4.50
boiled soybean w/ sea salt
PITCH SPORTS BAR
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Edamame
|$8.00
Plain $7
Garlic or Spicy $8
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Wagaya
2080 S King St, Honolulu
|Edamame
|$4.25
Organic edamame with Hawaiian sea salt
Side Street Inn
614 KAPAHULU AVENUE, #100, HONOLULU
|GARLIC EDAMAME (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$12.00
Sautéed in Garlic Butter
Seoul Mix 2.0
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu
|Edamame
|$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
|Garlic Chili Edamame
|$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
Shabuya
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu
|Edamame
|$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
|Garlic Chili Edamame
|$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.