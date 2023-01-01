Egg benedict in Honolulu
Aloha Beer Co.
700 Queen St, Honolulu
|Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
Poached eggs and hollandaise on toasted french baguette with your choice of: Sautéed Veggies, Smoked Pork, Ham, or Carne Asada Steak (+ $4). Served with house salad and tator tots.
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|Eggs Benedict
|$21.95
Smoked ham, asparagus, hollandaise, crispy potato, and brioche. Served with salad and papaya.
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Portuguese Sausage Eggs Benedict
|$19.00
2 poached local eggs, toasted steamed bao buns, portuguese sausage, scallions, lemon hollandaise
The Coffee Shack - Captain Cook, HI
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
|Eggs Benedict
|$19.00
English Muffin, Canadian Bacon & 2 Poached Eggs*. Served with Our Famous Hollandaise Sauce* & Choice of Potatoes or Rice.
Hana Koa Brewing
962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.00
SUNDAYS ONLY - In house smoked pastrami, two poached eggs, fresh hollandaise sauce on and English muffin with a side of country fried potatoes
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
|Pork Belly Egg Benedict
|$21.50
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled pork belly.
|Tomato & Avocdo Egg Benedict
|$21.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with tomato , asparagus and avocado.
|Salmon & Spinach Egg Benedict
|$21.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled salmon and spinach.