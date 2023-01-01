Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Beer Co.

700 Queen St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (322 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$16.00
Poached eggs and hollandaise on toasted french baguette with your choice of: Sautéed Veggies, Smoked Pork, Ham, or Carne Asada Steak (+ $4). Served with house salad and tator tots.
More about Aloha Beer Co.
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$21.95
Smoked ham, asparagus, hollandaise, crispy potato, and brioche. Served with salad and papaya.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Portuguese Sausage Eggs Benedict$19.00
2 poached local eggs, toasted steamed bao buns, portuguese sausage, scallions, lemon hollandaise
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack - Captain Cook, HI

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict$19.00
English Muffin, Canadian Bacon & 2 Poached Eggs*. Served with Our Famous Hollandaise Sauce* & Choice of Potatoes or Rice.
More about The Coffee Shack - Captain Cook, HI
Item pic

 

Hana Koa Brewing

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$13.00
SUNDAYS ONLY - In house smoked pastrami, two poached eggs, fresh hollandaise sauce on and English muffin with a side of country fried potatoes
More about Hana Koa Brewing
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Egg Benedict$21.50
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled pork belly.
Tomato & Avocdo Egg Benedict$21.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with tomato , asparagus and avocado.
Salmon & Spinach Egg Benedict$21.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled salmon and spinach.
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$22.00
Toasted english muffin, shaved ham, poached eggs, housemade hollandaise, breakfast potatoes
More about Duke's Waikiki

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Fish Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Chai Lattes

Chicken Pizza

Calamari

Gnocchi

Asian Chicken Salad

Chips And Salsa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (443 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston