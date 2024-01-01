Egg salad sandwiches in Honolulu
Rainbow Drive-In - Kapahulu
3308 Kanaina Ave, Honolulu
|EGG SALAD SANDWICH
|$5.95
Classic egg salad made with mixture of hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise and spices, served with lettuce on white bread
Welcome to The Porch Honolulu! It is where good coffee, matcha and good food meets great vibes in the heart of Honolulu's Kakaako neighborhood. It's your go-to spot for a laid-back hangout with friends or a chill solo session with your favorite brew.
500 Ala Moana Blvd Suite 4D, Honolulu
|Chopped Egg Salad Bagel
|$8.35
Toasted Everything Bagel with our homemade chopped egg salad, capers.
optional: add avocado mash, bacon bits, onions, tomatoes, red pepper flakes, chili oil