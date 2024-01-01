Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Rainbow Drive-In - Kapahulu

3308 Kanaina Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
EGG SALAD SANDWICH$5.95
Classic egg salad made with mixture of hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise and spices, served with lettuce on white bread
More about Rainbow Drive-In - Kapahulu
Item pic

 

Welcome to The Porch Honolulu! It is where good coffee, matcha and good food meets great vibes in the heart of Honolulu's Kakaako neighborhood. It's your go-to spot for a laid-back hangout with friends or a chill solo session with your favorite brew.

500 Ala Moana Blvd Suite 4D, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Egg Salad Bagel$8.35
Toasted Everything Bagel with our homemade chopped egg salad, capers.
optional: add avocado mash, bacon bits, onions, tomatoes, red pepper flakes, chili oil
More about Welcome to The Porch Honolulu! It is where good coffee, matcha and good food meets great vibes in the heart of Honolulu's Kakaako neighborhood. It's your go-to spot for a laid-back hangout with friends or a chill solo session with your favorite brew.

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Chopped Salad

Edamame

Chicken Curry

Mango Sticky Rice

Burritos

Gyoza

Chicken Sandwiches

Corn Dogs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (73 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston