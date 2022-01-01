Egg sandwiches in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|(+V) Vegan Egg and "Bacon" Sandwich
|$22.95
Vegan egg, tempeh bacon, crispy potato, sprouts, avocado cucumber, pickled vegetables, onion, romaine, vegan garlic aioli on vegan seeded bun.
Rainbow Drive-In - Kapahulu
3308 Kanaina Ave, Honolulu
|FRIED EGG SANDWICH
|$3.75
|EGG SALAD SANDWICH
|$5.25
Classic egg salad made with mixture of hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise and spices, served with lettuce on white bread
|BACON AND EGG SANDWICH
|$5.75
Bacon, egg, lettuce and mayonnaise on white bread
The Coffee Shack - Captain Cook, HI
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
2 Eggs, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Choice of Potatoes or Rice.