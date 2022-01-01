Egg sandwiches in Honolulu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
(+V) Vegan Egg and "Bacon" Sandwich$22.95
Vegan egg, tempeh bacon, crispy potato, sprouts, avocado cucumber, pickled vegetables, onion, romaine, vegan garlic aioli on vegan seeded bun.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
Consumer pic

 

Rainbow Drive-In - Kapahulu

3308 Kanaina Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED EGG SANDWICH$3.75
EGG SALAD SANDWICH$5.25
Classic egg salad made with mixture of hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise and spices, served with lettuce on white bread
BACON AND EGG SANDWICH$5.75
Bacon, egg, lettuce and mayonnaise on white bread
More about Rainbow Drive-In - Kapahulu
The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack - Captain Cook, HI

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Egg Sandwich$12.00
2 Eggs, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Choice of Potatoes or Rice.
More about The Coffee Shack - Captain Cook, HI
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Egg Cheese Sandwich$7.50
eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, tomato, basil aioli, country bread.
More about Egghead Cafe

