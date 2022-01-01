Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

JOJA

725 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH and Chips$20.00
MAUI IPA battered and fried fish of the day served with French fries, side of house made tartar sauce, ketchup, and cocktail sauce
More about JOJA
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Beer

700 Queen St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$14.00
Crispy batter-fried pollock, steak fries, served with tartar sauce and ketchup
More about Aloha Beer
Beer Battered Fish & Chips image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$25.00
Hand dipped in kona longboard lager batter, lilikoi chili water
Kids Fish & Chips$15.00
Local fresh fish, battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Fish & Chips$18.00
Crispy Battered Fillet of Fish w/ Tarter Sauce, Lemon & Fries
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
Item pic

 

Hook'd Pan Roast

1035 kapiolani blvd, honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips$18.00
Beer battered swai seasoned with cajun spices. Served with Hookd Fries and a side of house made tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
More about Hook'd Pan Roast
Item pic

 

Hana Koa Brewing

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Made with Tilapia from the Philippines, fried to order with our house beer batter and fries, and our special tartar sauce
More about Hana Koa Brewing
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish + Chips$14.00
More about Artizen by MW
Skybox Taphouse image

 

Skybox Taphouse

2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$23.00
More about Skybox Taphouse
8e5557a9-d643-4aa6-88a2-1cd8c3e255ea image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Fish & Chips$25.00
Kona Brewing Co. beer battered, meyer lemon remoulade
Keiki Fish & Chips$15.00
Fresh fish, battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
More about Duke's Waikiki
Merriman's image

 

Merriman's

1108 Auahi Street #170, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Shrimp & Chips$28.00
waikiki brewing craft light beer-battered fresh local catch of the day & wild caught pacific white shrimp, rosemary sea salt fries, malt vinegar aioli, lemon
More about Merriman's
Item pic

 

Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar

1135 N Nimitz HWY, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vodka-Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Crispy Battered Salmon & Crinkle-Cut Fries, House Tartar Sauce
More about Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

EbiNomi

2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips (3 pc)$15.95
3 pieces of cod deep fried to perfection. Served with our premium French fries.
Fish and Chips (4 pc)$17.95
4 pieces of cod deep fried to perfection. Served with our premium French fries.
More about EbiNomi

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Quesadillas

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Katsu Curry

Sliders

Tofu Salad

Avocado Toast

Bread Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawaii Kai

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston