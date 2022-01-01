Fish and chips in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about JOJA
JOJA
725 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu
|FISH and Chips
|$20.00
MAUI IPA battered and fried fish of the day served with French fries, side of house made tartar sauce, ketchup, and cocktail sauce
More about Aloha Beer
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Aloha Beer
700 Queen St, Honolulu
|Fish and Chips
|$14.00
Crispy batter-fried pollock, steak fries, served with tartar sauce and ketchup
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$25.00
Hand dipped in kona longboard lager batter, lilikoi chili water
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Local fresh fish, battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
PITCH SPORTS BAR
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Crispy Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Crispy Battered Fillet of Fish w/ Tarter Sauce, Lemon & Fries
More about Hook'd Pan Roast
Hook'd Pan Roast
1035 kapiolani blvd, honolulu
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered swai seasoned with cajun spices. Served with Hookd Fries and a side of house made tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
More about Hana Koa Brewing
Hana Koa Brewing
962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Made with Tilapia from the Philippines, fried to order with our house beer batter and fries, and our special tartar sauce
More about Duke's Waikiki
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Fresh Fish & Chips
|$25.00
Kona Brewing Co. beer battered, meyer lemon remoulade
|Keiki Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Fresh fish, battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
More about Merriman's
Merriman's
1108 Auahi Street #170, Honolulu
|Fish & Shrimp & Chips
|$28.00
waikiki brewing craft light beer-battered fresh local catch of the day & wild caught pacific white shrimp, rosemary sea salt fries, malt vinegar aioli, lemon
More about Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar
Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar
1135 N Nimitz HWY, Honolulu
|Vodka-Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Crispy Battered Salmon & Crinkle-Cut Fries, House Tartar Sauce