French toast in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve french toast
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST
|$14.00
Punaluu sweet bread, fruits, shredded coconut, maple syrup
|1 pc French Toast
|$5.00
|BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST
|$14.00
Punaluu sweet bread, pineapple, shredded coconut, vanilla maple syrup
Vegan City
760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu
|French Toast Sticks
|$7.95
Cinnamon French toast sticks | maple syrup | bakon
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu
|French Toast
|$11.95
The Coffee Shack
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
|Hawaiian French Toast
|$12.00
Homemade Luau Bread.
|French Toast - Half
|$6.00
Island Brew Coffeehouse
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|French Toast
|$12.95
Two thick sweet bread slices topped with fruit selection and whipped cream
Shorefyre - International Marketplace
2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu
|Classic French Toast
|$13.50
|Hawaiian French Toast
|$18.50
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Peanut Butter French Toast
|$10.00
deep fried peanut butter toast, powder sugar, whipped butter, syrup.
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
|Mixed Berry French Toast
|$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with banana , strawberry & blueberry.
|Hawaiian Fruit French Toast
|$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with banana, papaya & pineapple.
|Blueberry & Acai French Toast
|$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with blueberry compote & acai.
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu
|French Toast
|$11.95
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Banana & Bacon French Toast
|$17.00
Cinnamon bread, aloun farms bananas, duroc bacon, local macadamia nuts