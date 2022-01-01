Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve french toast

Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST$14.00
Punaluu sweet bread, fruits, shredded coconut, maple syrup
1 pc French Toast$5.00
BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST$14.00
Punaluu sweet bread, pineapple, shredded coconut, vanilla maple syrup
More about Scratch Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vegan City

760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Sticks$7.95
Cinnamon French toast sticks | maple syrup | bakon
More about Vegan City
Main pic

 

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$11.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hawaiian French Toast$12.00
Homemade Luau Bread.
French Toast - Half$6.00
More about The Coffee Shack
Item pic

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$12.95
Two thick sweet bread slices topped with fruit selection and whipped cream
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Shorefyre - International Marketplace image

 

Shorefyre - International Marketplace

2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic French Toast$13.50
Hawaiian French Toast$18.50
More about Shorefyre - International Marketplace
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter French Toast$10.00
deep fried peanut butter toast, powder sugar, whipped butter, syrup.
More about Egghead Cafe
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry French Toast$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with banana , strawberry & blueberry.
Hawaiian Fruit French Toast$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with banana, papaya & pineapple.
Blueberry & Acai French Toast$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with blueberry compote & acai.
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana & Bacon French Toast$17.00
Cinnamon bread, aloun farms bananas, duroc bacon, local macadamia nuts
More about Duke's Waikiki
CORNFLAKE FRENCH TOAST image

 

Koko Head Cafe

1120 12th Avenue, Urban Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CORNFLAKE FRENCH TOAST$18.00
More about Koko Head Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

EbiNomi

2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nomi Nomi (French Toasts - full order)$14.95
French toast Ebinomi style (full order)
4 slices of bread with fillings
SemiNomi (French Toast - half order)$7.95
French toast Ebinomi style (half order)
2 slices of bread with fillings
More about EbiNomi

