Fried rice in Honolulu

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vegan City
760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu
|Fried Rice
|$10.95
fried quinoa rice w/ sausage, garlic, onions, kale, carrots and Just Egg w/ green onion garnish
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|Kimchee Fried Rice
|$19.95
House-made Kim Chee with house smoked pork belly, over easy Waimanalo egg, sprouted five grain rice, cucumber, avocado, microgreens.
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|KIM CHEE FRIED RICE (10 - 15 GUESTS)
|$55.00
Our Signature Fried Rice with Kim Chee
|"DA WORKS" FRIED RICE (10 - 15 GUESTS)
|$60.00
Our Signature Fried Rice with Lup Cheong sausage and Kim Chee
|"DA WORKS" FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$21.75
Our Signature Fried Rice with Lup Cheong sausage and Kim Chee
PITCH SPORTS BAR
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Buta Chahan (Pork Fried Rice)
|$14.00
(Pork fried rice) – House fried rice with Berkshire sausage and two eggs.
|Paella Fried Rice
|$24.00
Steamed Saffron rice, sautéed onion, bell pepper and peas. Seafood medley (Shrimp, clams & mussels). Served with lemon.
Shorefyre - International Marketplace
2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu
|(1) Scp Fried Rice
|$5.50
IVC
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu
|Kimchee Fried Rice
|$18.95
House-made Kim Chee with house smoked pork belly, over easy Waimanalo egg, sprouted five grain rice, cucumber, avocado, microgreens.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kaimuki Superette
3458 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu
|Hapa Fried Rice
|$12.50
Portuguese Sausage, Avocado, Sesame Namul, Pickled Green Papaya, and Two Poached Eggs
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Local Boy Fried Rice
|$15.00
Duroc bacon, portuguese sausage, topped with two fried eggs
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|L Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
|$17.95
|Kid Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Fried Rice
|$20.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.