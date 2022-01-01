Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED RICE$8.50
More about Honolulu Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vegan City

760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice$10.95
fried quinoa rice w/ sausage, garlic, onions, kale, carrots and Just Egg w/ green onion garnish
More about Vegan City
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchee Fried Rice$19.95
House-made Kim Chee with house smoked pork belly, over easy Waimanalo egg, sprouted five grain rice, cucumber, avocado, microgreens.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
Item pic

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIM CHEE FRIED RICE (10 - 15 GUESTS)$55.00
Our Signature Fried Rice with Kim Chee
"DA WORKS" FRIED RICE (10 - 15 GUESTS)$60.00
Our Signature Fried Rice with Lup Cheong sausage and Kim Chee
"DA WORKS" FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)$21.75
Our Signature Fried Rice with Lup Cheong sausage and Kim Chee
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buta Chahan (Pork Fried Rice)$14.00
(Pork fried rice) – House fried rice with Berkshire sausage and two eggs.
Paella Fried Rice$24.00
Steamed Saffron rice, sautéed onion, bell pepper and peas. Seafood medley (Shrimp, clams & mussels). Served with lemon.
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
Shorefyre - International Marketplace image

 

Shorefyre - International Marketplace

2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(1) Scp Fried Rice$5.50
More about Shorefyre - International Marketplace
Item pic

 

Pattaya Thai

605 Cooke Streeet, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
More about Pattaya Thai
IVC image

 

IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchee Fried Rice$18.95
House-made Kim Chee with house smoked pork belly, over easy Waimanalo egg, sprouted five grain rice, cucumber, avocado, microgreens.
More about IVC
Hapa Fried Rice image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kaimuki Superette

3458 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Hapa Fried Rice$12.50
Portuguese Sausage, Avocado, Sesame Namul, Pickled Green Papaya, and Two Poached Eggs
More about Kaimuki Superette
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Local Boy Fried Rice$15.00
Duroc bacon, portuguese sausage, topped with two fried eggs
More about Duke's Waikiki
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
L Salmon Garlic Fried Rice$17.95
Kid Fried Rice$13.95
Fried Rice$20.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Spanish fried Rice image

 

Workplay

814 Ilaniwai Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spanish fried Rice$7.00
More about Workplay

