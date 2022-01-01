Garlic chicken in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve garlic chicken
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (10 - 15 GUESTS)
|$65.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
|SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$22.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
|SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN PLATE
|$16.00
Served with 2 scoops of our Signature Fried Rice and choice of potato macaroni salad OR fresh greens.
PITCH SPORTS BAR
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Garlic Chicken (GK)
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken, Garlic Sauce, Furikake
Original Magoo's Pizza
3579 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu
|Roasted Garlic & Chicken Pizza
chicken breast, roasted garlic, red onion, caper, EVOO
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|L Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$16.95
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$24.95
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
|Kid Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$13.95