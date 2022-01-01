Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (10 - 15 GUESTS)$65.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)$22.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN PLATE$16.00
Served with 2 scoops of our Signature Fried Rice and choice of potato macaroni salad OR fresh greens.
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Chicken (GK)$16.00
Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken, Garlic Sauce, Furikake
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
Banner pic

 

Original Magoo's Pizza

3579 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Garlic & Chicken Pizza
chicken breast, roasted garlic, red onion, caper, EVOO
More about Original Magoo's Pizza
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
L Crispy Garlic Chicken$16.95
Crispy Garlic Chicken$24.95
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
Kid Crispy Garlic Chicken$13.95
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

