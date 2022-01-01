Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve grilled chicken

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$18.95
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, baby romaine, microgreens, Parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Extra Grilled Chicken$6.95
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
Item pic

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED KAL BI CHICKEN (10 - 15 GUESTS)$63.00
Char-broiled boneless chicken marinated in our homemade Korean-style sauce. Garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Served with Kim Chee.
GRILLED KAL BI CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)$22.00
Char-broiled boneless chicken marinated in our homemade Korean-style sauce. Garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Served with Kim Chee.
GRILLED KALBI CHICKEN PLATE$16.00
Served with 2 scoops of our Signature Fried Rice and choice of potato macaroni salad OR fresh greens.
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Romain Hearts, Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan & Creamy Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
& Pesto. Served w/ Fries
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
Skybox Taphouse image

 

Skybox Taphouse

2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about Skybox Taphouse
IVC image

 

IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$17.95
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, baby romaine, microgreens, Parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Extra Grilled Chicken$6.95
More about IVC

