Grilled chicken in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.95
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, baby romaine, microgreens, Parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
|Extra Grilled Chicken
|$6.95
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|GRILLED KAL BI CHICKEN (10 - 15 GUESTS)
|$63.00
Char-broiled boneless chicken marinated in our homemade Korean-style sauce. Garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Served with Kim Chee.
|GRILLED KAL BI CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$22.00
Char-broiled boneless chicken marinated in our homemade Korean-style sauce. Garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Served with Kim Chee.
|GRILLED KALBI CHICKEN PLATE
|$16.00
Served with 2 scoops of our Signature Fried Rice and choice of potato macaroni salad OR fresh greens.
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
PITCH SPORTS BAR
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Romain Hearts, Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan & Creamy Caesar Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
& Pesto. Served w/ Fries
More about Skybox Taphouse
Skybox Taphouse
2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00