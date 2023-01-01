Grits in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve grits
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|MARSALA ROASTED MUSHROOOM GRITS
|$20.00
wild mushrooms, poached island egg, arugula, parmesan, grits
Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location REBUILDING - 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.
6650 Kalanianaole Hwy., Honolulu
|BACON & CHEDDAR GRITS
|$12.00
|CREOLE SHRIMP N' SAUSAGE GRITS
|$23.00
Hawaiian prawns, andouille sausage, white hominy, onions, red eye gravy, two sunny island eggs, grits
Southern Love - 753 Queen St Unit A
753 Queen St Unit A, Honolulu
|Side Grits
|$5.00