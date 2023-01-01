Grits in Honolulu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honolulu restaurants that serve grits

Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CREOLE SHRIMP N' SAUSAGE GRITS$23.00
Hawaiian prawns, andouille sausage, white hominy, onions, red eye gravy, two sunny island eggs, grits
MARSALA ROASTED MUSHROOOM GRITS$20.00
wild mushrooms, poached island egg, arugula, parmesan, grits
BACON & CHEDDAR GRITS$12.00
More about Scratch Kitchen
Main pic

 

Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location REBUILDING - 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.

6650 Kalanianaole Hwy., Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BACON & CHEDDAR GRITS$12.00
CREOLE SHRIMP N' SAUSAGE GRITS$23.00
Hawaiian prawns, andouille sausage, white hominy, onions, red eye gravy, two sunny island eggs, grits
More about Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location REBUILDING - 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.
Consumer pic

 

Southern Love - 753 Queen St Unit A

753 Queen St Unit A, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Grits$5.00
More about Southern Love - 753 Queen St Unit A
Consumer pic

 

Kapa Hale

4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Laksa Shrimp & Grits$25.00
More about Kapa Hale

