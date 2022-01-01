Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve gyoza

Item pic

 

Onoya Ramen

611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Gyoza$6.50
Japanese dumpling filled with vegetables
Kids Shoyu Ramen w/ Gyoza$8.00
Toppings: Onoya egg, seared pork belly charsiu, corn, and green onion.
Gyoza Curry Rice$13.50
Fried dumplings on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
More about Onoya Ramen
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Truffle Gyoza$14.00
Crispy Pork Gyoza w/ Yuzu Truffle Vinaigrette
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
Gyoza image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Wagaya

2080 S King St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep Fried Gyoza$6.50
Japanese style pork, cabbage, and chive gyoza. Deep-fried.
Gyoza$6.50
Japanese style pork, cabbage and chive gyoza. Prepared pan-fried.
More about Wagaya
Pattaya Thai image

 

Pattaya Thai

605 Cooke Streeet, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza (Mandoo)$11.00
More about Pattaya Thai
Item pic

 

Sushi King Kaka'ako.

651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GYOZA$6.00
5pc shrimp and pork gyoza
GYOZA KIT$10.00
10pc Handmade gyoza with homemade dipping sauce and instructions.
VEGETABLE GYOZA$5.00
5pc vegetable gyoza
More about Sushi King Kaka'ako.
Foie Gras Gyoza image

SALADS

TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG

2885 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (134 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Foie Gras Gyoza$29.00
Caramelized Onion, Port Essence
More about TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG

