Gyoza in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve gyoza
Onoya Ramen
611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$6.50
Japanese dumpling filled with vegetables
|Kids Shoyu Ramen w/ Gyoza
|$8.00
Toppings: Onoya egg, seared pork belly charsiu, corn, and green onion.
|Gyoza Curry Rice
|$13.50
Fried dumplings on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
PITCH SPORTS BAR
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Truffle Gyoza
|$14.00
Crispy Pork Gyoza w/ Yuzu Truffle Vinaigrette
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Wagaya
2080 S King St, Honolulu
|Deep Fried Gyoza
|$6.50
Japanese style pork, cabbage, and chive gyoza. Deep-fried.
|Gyoza
|$6.50
Japanese style pork, cabbage and chive gyoza. Prepared pan-fried.
Sushi King Kaka'ako.
651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu
|GYOZA
|$6.00
5pc shrimp and pork gyoza
|GYOZA KIT
|$10.00
10pc Handmade gyoza with homemade dipping sauce and instructions.
|VEGETABLE GYOZA
|$5.00
5pc vegetable gyoza