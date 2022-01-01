Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve lemon tarts

53 By The Sea image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

53 By The Sea

53 Ahui Street, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (3489 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lemon Tart$15.00
Lemon curd, yogurt cream, chocolate crunch, mascarpone mousse, honeycomb toffee
More about 53 By The Sea
MW/Artizen image

 

ARTIZEN BY MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Yuzu Meringue Tart$7.00
More about ARTIZEN BY MW

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Waffles

Acai Smoothies

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Garlic Chicken

French Fries

Banana Cream Pies

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawaii Kai

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (349 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston