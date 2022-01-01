Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lemon tarts in
Honolulu
/
Honolulu
/
Lemon Tarts
Honolulu restaurants that serve lemon tarts
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
53 By The Sea
53 Ahui Street, Honolulu
Avg 4.6
(3489 reviews)
Honey Lemon Tart
$15.00
Lemon curd, yogurt cream, chocolate crunch, mascarpone mousse, honeycomb toffee
More about 53 By The Sea
ARTIZEN BY MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
No reviews yet
Lemon Yuzu Meringue Tart
$7.00
More about ARTIZEN BY MW
