Lobsters in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve lobsters
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|Lobster Poke
|$32.95
Spicy aioli, masago, onion, sea asparagus, green onion, avocado, and sesame seed.
Hook'd Pan Roast
1035 kapiolani blvd, honolulu
|Lobster Pan Roast
|$27.00
|Lobster Sliders
|$25.00
Two lobster sliders on taro buns with coleslaw, pickled daikon, pickled carrots. Served with chips
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Roasted Tristan Lobster Tails
|$59.00
two 1/4lb. tristan de cunha tails, roasted with a basil garlic glaze, herbed jasmine farro rice, butter & lemon
12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
1120 12th Ave, Honolulu
|Steak & Lobster Oscar
|$34.00
Maui Cattle Co. flatiron steak, butter-poached Maine lobster, grilled asparagus + roasted garlic-horseradish mashed potatoes, topped with béarnaise + Marchand de Vin sauces
Upgrade to a rib eye steak! -- add $15
Noi Thai Cuisine
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Tom Yum Lobster
|$29.95
Our delicious spicy-sour soup is served simmering hot at your table with a succulent lobster tail, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.