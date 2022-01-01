Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve lobsters

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Poke$32.95
Spicy aioli, masago, onion, sea asparagus, green onion, avocado, and sesame seed.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
Lobster Sliders image

 

Hook'd Pan Roast

1035 kapiolani blvd, honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Pan Roast$27.00
Lobster Sliders$25.00
Two lobster sliders on taro buns with coleslaw, pickled daikon, pickled carrots. Served with chips
More about Hook'd Pan Roast
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Tristan Lobster Tails$59.00
two 1/4lb. tristan de cunha tails, roasted with a basil garlic glaze, herbed jasmine farro rice, butter & lemon
More about Duke's Waikiki
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe

1120 12th Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (2365 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak & Lobster Oscar$34.00
Maui Cattle Co. flatiron steak, butter-poached Maine lobster, grilled asparagus + roasted garlic-horseradish mashed potatoes, topped with béarnaise + Marchand de Vin sauces
Upgrade to a rib eye steak! -- add $15
More about 12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Lobster$29.95
Our delicious spicy-sour soup is served simmering hot at your table with a succulent lobster tail, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Banner pic

 

MW Restaurant

888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER SALAD$22.00
Kona Lobster, Kampachi, Spicy Ahi Tartare
More about MW Restaurant

