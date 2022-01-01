Mac and cheese in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Moani Waikiki
2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Keiki Mac n Cheese
|$15.00
|Side Mac N Cheese
|$6.50
SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish
1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
|REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$3.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.49
Cheddar, Havarti and Parmesan, Bechamel, Macaroni, Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
Hana Koa Brewing
962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.50
elbow macaroni with creamy cheese sauce
|Mando Mac N' Cheese
|$13.00
A souped up version of our standard mac: we added parmesan, panko, and chopped Pastrami, topped it with scallions and a piece of toast on the side to get 'er done. This is the way...to eat mac n' cheese.
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Keiki Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, housemade cheddar cheese sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
1120 12th Ave, Honolulu
|12th Ave Grill's Mac 'n' Cheese
|$9.00
Our wildly popular side is made using house-smoked pecorino and topped with crisp, buttery breadcrumbs