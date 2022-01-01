Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Moani Waikiki image

 

Moani Waikiki

2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Keiki Mac n Cheese$15.00
Side Mac N Cheese$6.50
More about Moani Waikiki
Le'ahi Bar and Grill image

 

Le'ahi Bar and Grill

2446 Koa Avenue, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac n cheese$9.00
More about Le'ahi Bar and Grill
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish

1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8152 reviews)
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
More about Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish
Mac & Cheese image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (2871 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$6.49
Cheddar, Havarti and Parmesan, Bechamel, Macaroni, Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs.
More about La Tour Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Item pic

 

Hana Koa Brewing

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$8.50
elbow macaroni with creamy cheese sauce
Mando Mac N' Cheese$13.00
A souped up version of our standard mac: we added parmesan, panko, and chopped Pastrami, topped it with scallions and a piece of toast on the side to get 'er done. This is the way...to eat mac n' cheese.
More about Hana Koa Brewing
Keiki Mac & Cheese image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keiki Mac & Cheese$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, housemade cheddar cheese sauce
More about Duke's Waikiki
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe

1120 12th Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (2365 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12th Ave Grill's Mac 'n' Cheese$9.00
Our wildly popular side is made using house-smoked pecorino and topped with crisp, buttery breadcrumbs
More about 12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
Chop Chop Rotisserie image

 

Chop Chop Rotisserie

438 Hobron Lane, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Chop Chop Rotisserie

