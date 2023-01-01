Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Rainbow Drive-In - Kapahulu

3308 Kanaina Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BREAKFAST SPECIAL: MAHI MAHI$9.50
MAHI MAHI PLATE$12.50
Dorado fillet seasoned, breaded and fried golden brown on our griddle, accompanied with tartar sauce.
MAHI MAHI SANDWICH$7.95
Mahi mahi served with lettuce and mayonnaise on a white bun
Consumer pic

 

TEX 808 BBQ + Brews Waikiki - 2299 Kūhiō Avenue

2299 Kūhiō Avenue, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Mahi Mahi Salad$18.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, smoked gouda cheese, and a lemon vinaigrette 
Cajun Mahi Mahi$19.99
Cajun seasoned Mahi Mahi filet seared to perfection with white rice and fresh veggies
Mahi Mahi Sandwich$16.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi filet with slaw and tartar sauce on a brioche bun.  Served with fries or tots
Off the Wall image

 

Off the Wall

1170 Auahi St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3pc Blackened Shotume$13.00
Cajun Panko Mahi Sandwich$22.00
