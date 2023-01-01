Mahi mahi in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Rainbow Drive-In - Kapahulu
3308 Kanaina Ave, Honolulu
|BREAKFAST SPECIAL: MAHI MAHI
|$9.50
|MAHI MAHI PLATE
|$12.50
Dorado fillet seasoned, breaded and fried golden brown on our griddle, accompanied with tartar sauce.
|MAHI MAHI SANDWICH
|$7.95
Mahi mahi served with lettuce and mayonnaise on a white bun
TEX 808 BBQ + Brews Waikiki - 2299 Kūhiō Avenue
2299 Kūhiō Avenue, Honolulu
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Salad
|$18.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, smoked gouda cheese, and a lemon vinaigrette
|Cajun Mahi Mahi
|$19.99
Cajun seasoned Mahi Mahi filet seared to perfection with white rice and fresh veggies
|Mahi Mahi Sandwich
|$16.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi filet with slaw and tartar sauce on a brioche bun. Served with fries or tots