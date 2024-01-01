Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve patty melts

Shorefyre - Koa Ave image

 

Shorefyre - Koa Ave - 2446 Koa Ave

2446 Koa Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Myla 50/50 Patty Melt$24.00
More about Shorefyre - Koa Ave - 2446 Koa Ave
Shorefyre - International Marketplace image

 

Shorefyre - International Market Place - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #396

2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
50/50 Myla Patty Melt$24.00
An Adult grilled cheese, our 50/50 patty (50% applewood smoked bacon, 50% beef chuck) cooked to order with melted gouda cheese, kp (kalua pork) sauce, sauteed mushrooms and onions between two texas toast slices
Allergens-
Pork
Beef
Gluten (bread)
Dairy (cheese and kp sauce)
Onions
Mushroom
More about Shorefyre - International Market Place - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #396

