Patty melts in Honolulu

Shorefyre - Koa Ave - 2446 Koa Ave
2446 Koa Ave, Honolulu
|Myla 50/50 Patty Melt
|$24.00
Shorefyre - International Market Place - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #396
2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu
|50/50 Myla Patty Melt
|$24.00
An Adult grilled cheese, our 50/50 patty (50% applewood smoked bacon, 50% beef chuck) cooked to order with melted gouda cheese, kp (kalua pork) sauce, sauteed mushrooms and onions between two texas toast slices
Allergens-
Pork
Beef
Gluten (bread)
Dairy (cheese and kp sauce)
Onions
Mushroom