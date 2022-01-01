Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TURKEY AND CHEESE HAND PIE$5.75
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (2871 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kouign Amann Apple Pie$4.90
Hula Pie image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Pono Pie (gluten, sugar & dairy free)$11.50
Made with Maui grown 'ulu (hawaiian breadfruit), nut crust, tropical fruit compote & kula strawberry coulis. Similar to a cheesecake in texture.
The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Macadamia Nut Pie$7.50
A traditional pie shell filled with chopped macadamia nuts and shredded coconut.
Kona Lime Pie$7.50
A lime juice infused custard based filling topped with heavy whipped cream, and garnished with lime rind.
Coconut Cream Pie$7.50
A coconut custard based filling topped with heavy whipped cream, and garnished with toasted shredded coconut.
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Shake$7.95
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Valrhona Chocolate Cream Pie$7.00
Coconut Cream Pie$7.00
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kouign Amann Apple Pie$4.90
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

100 Holomoana St, HONOLULU

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY AND CHEESE HAND PIE$5.75
Item pic

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section
Pono Pie$11.50
Locally made with 'ulu' (hawaiian breadfruit), passion fruit, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts, strawberries, honey (gluten, refined sugar, & dairy free)
Hula Pie Shake$9.00
a liquid version of our famous Kimo's Hula Pie
Banner pic

 

MW Restaurant

888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Cream Pie$16.00
Consumer pic

 

Kapa Hale

4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Pot Pie$32.00
J. Ludovico Farm Roasted Chicken, Mole
Pieology 8067 image

 

Pieology 8067

820 W. Hind Drive, Space 106-108, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
Pieology 8144 image

 

Pieology 8144

2615 S. King St., Suite 101, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
