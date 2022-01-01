Pies in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve pies
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|TURKEY AND CHEESE HAND PIE
|$5.75
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu
|Kouign Amann Apple Pie
|$4.90
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Hula Pie
|$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
|Pono Pie (gluten, sugar & dairy free)
|$11.50
Made with Maui grown 'ulu (hawaiian breadfruit), nut crust, tropical fruit compote & kula strawberry coulis. Similar to a cheesecake in texture.
The Coffee Shack
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
|Macadamia Nut Pie
|$7.50
A traditional pie shell filled with chopped macadamia nuts and shredded coconut.
|Kona Lime Pie
|$7.50
A lime juice infused custard based filling topped with heavy whipped cream, and garnished with lime rind.
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$7.50
A coconut custard based filling topped with heavy whipped cream, and garnished with toasted shredded coconut.
BAGELS
Island Brew Coffeehouse
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|Pumpkin Pie Shake
|$7.95
Artizen by MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
|Valrhona Chocolate Cream Pie
|$7.00
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$7.00
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)
|$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section
|Pono Pie
|$11.50
Locally made with 'ulu' (hawaiian breadfruit), passion fruit, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts, strawberries, honey (gluten, refined sugar, & dairy free)
|Hula Pie Shake
|$9.00
a liquid version of our famous Kimo's Hula Pie
MW Restaurant
888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu
|Banana Cream Pie
|$16.00
Kapa Hale
4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102, Honolulu
|Pot Pie
|$32.00
J. Ludovico Farm Roasted Chicken, Mole
Pieology 8067
820 W. Hind Drive, Space 106-108, HONOLULU
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95
Pieology 8144
2615 S. King St., Suite 101, Honolulu
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95