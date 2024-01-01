Pineapple fried rice in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
More about Pattaya Thai - 605 Cooke Streeet
Pattaya Thai - 605 Cooke Streeet
605 Cooke St, Honolulu
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$0.00
More about Noi Thai - Honolulu
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai - Honolulu
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|VG Pineapple Fried Rice
|$25.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$25.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.