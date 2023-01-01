Popcorn chicken in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
More about Scratch Kitchen
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|POPCORN CHICKEN
|$12.00
breaded chicken served with our house-made ranch, BBQ, and aioli sauces
More about Onoya Ramen - 611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2
Onoya Ramen - 611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2
611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu
|Firecracker Popcorn Chicken
|$9.00
More about The Alley - Ala Moana
The Alley - Ala Moana
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD STE 2805, HONOLULU
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.49
More about Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location REBUILDING - 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.
Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location REBUILDING - 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.
6650 Kalanianaole Hwy., Honolulu
|POPCORN CHICKEN
|$12.00
breaded chicken served with our house-made ranch, BBQ, and aioli sauces