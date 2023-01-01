Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
POPCORN CHICKEN$12.00
breaded chicken served with our house-made ranch, BBQ, and aioli sauces
More about Scratch Kitchen
Onoya Ramen image

 

Onoya Ramen - 611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2

611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Firecracker Popcorn Chicken$9.00
More about Onoya Ramen - 611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2
The Alley image

 

The Alley - Ala Moana

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD STE 2805, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken$6.49
More about The Alley - Ala Moana
Main pic

 

Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location REBUILDING - 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.

6650 Kalanianaole Hwy., Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
POPCORN CHICKEN$12.00
breaded chicken served with our house-made ranch, BBQ, and aioli sauces
More about Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location REBUILDING - 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.
Item pic

 

Side Street Inn Kapahulu

614 KAPAHULU AVENUE, #100, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
POPCORN CHICKEN & FRIES$19.00
More about Side Street Inn Kapahulu

