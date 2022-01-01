Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve pork belly

Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(PASTA) PORK BELLY & APPLE PASTA$26.00
House braised pork belly, poached island egg, pappardelle pasta, jalapeños, blue cheese, green apple
(BENNY) PORK BELLY BENNY$20.00
Side Pork Belly$7.00
More about Scratch Kitchen
Moani Waikiki image

 

Moani Waikiki - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #312

2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Skewers$16.00
Char Siu Glaze, Kim Chee
More about Moani Waikiki - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #312
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Quesadilla$16.00
3 hours braised Pork Belly, cheddar, caramelized onion, Umami sauce & pickled veggies.
Kids love them, too.
Pork Belly Bowl$10.00
braised pork belly, pickled veggies, fried egg, fried garlic and shallots, green onion, rice
Pork Belly Benedict$13.75
braised pork belly, two poach eggs, green onion, fried shallots. hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
More about Egghead Cafe
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Egg Benedict$21.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled pork belly.
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
MW/Artizen image

 

ARTIZEN BY MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soy Braised Pork Belly$16.00
More about ARTIZEN BY MW
Item pic

 

Sushi King Kaka'ako

651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PORK BELLY BUTAKAKU 11/16-17$12.00
WED THURS SPECIAL
PORK BELLY BUTAKAKUNI
More about Sushi King Kaka'ako

