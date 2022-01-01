Pork belly in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve pork belly
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|(PASTA) PORK BELLY & APPLE PASTA
|$26.00
House braised pork belly, poached island egg, pappardelle pasta, jalapeños, blue cheese, green apple
|(BENNY) PORK BELLY BENNY
|$20.00
|Side Pork Belly
|$7.00
Moani Waikiki - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #312
2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Pork Belly Skewers
|$16.00
Char Siu Glaze, Kim Chee
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Pork Belly Quesadilla
|$16.00
3 hours braised Pork Belly, cheddar, caramelized onion, Umami sauce & pickled veggies.
Kids love them, too.
|Pork Belly Bowl
|$10.00
braised pork belly, pickled veggies, fried egg, fried garlic and shallots, green onion, rice
|Pork Belly Benedict
|$13.75
braised pork belly, two poach eggs, green onion, fried shallots. hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
|Pork Belly Egg Benedict
|$21.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled pork belly.