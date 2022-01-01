Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve prime ribs

Side Street Inn Hopaka image

 

Side Street Inn Ala Moana

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
READY-TO-ROAST PRIME RIB (AVAIL 6/19 ONLY)$120.00
3 LB uncooked prime rib roast rubbed with Chef Colin's Herb Seasonings Mix. Horseradish & Natural Jus. Roasting instructions included.
16 oz HERB CRUSTED PRIME RIB (AVAIL DEC 24 & 25 ONLY!!)$45.00
Chef Colin's Herb Crusted Prime Rib.
16 oz. filet seasoned to perfection and roasted how you want it. Served with natural jus and horseradish.
More about Side Street Inn Ala Moana
Banner pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prime Rib French Dip$18.00
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO
Shorefyre - International Marketplace image

 

Shorefyre - International Marketplace - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #396

2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib$45.00
Allergens-
Beef
Onions (veggies)
Gluten (fries, potatoes, croutons)
Garlic (potatoes)
More about Shorefyre - International Marketplace - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #396
Hana Koa Brewing image

 

Hana Koa Brewing

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib Sandwich$16.00
More about Hana Koa Brewing
Item pic

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slow Roasted Prime Rib$41.00
A cut of the finest Double R Ranch beef, mashed potatoes, au jus, horseradish cream
More about Duke's Waikiki
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Ebinomi

2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib (End cut)$25.95
This is for an "end cut", generally at least medium to well done, but still very tender.
USDA Prime grade slow roasted prime rib (about 8 oz). Comes with au jus, creamed horseradish. Served with rice.
Prime Rib LocoMoco$17.95
4 oz of our premium prime rib dozed with our brown sauce and topped with a perfectly cooked egg. Served over a rice cake per pictured.
Prime Rib (~8 oz)$25.95
Med-rare to Medium-well (not END cut)
Limited quantity!
USDA Prime grade slow roasted prime rib (about 8 oz). Comes with au jus, creamed horseradish. Served with rice.
More about Ebinomi

