Prime ribs in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve prime ribs
Side Street Inn Ala Moana
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|READY-TO-ROAST PRIME RIB (AVAIL 6/19 ONLY)
|$120.00
3 LB uncooked prime rib roast rubbed with Chef Colin's Herb Seasonings Mix. Horseradish & Natural Jus. Roasting instructions included.
|16 oz HERB CRUSTED PRIME RIB (AVAIL DEC 24 & 25 ONLY!!)
|$45.00
Chef Colin's Herb Crusted Prime Rib.
16 oz. filet seasoned to perfection and roasted how you want it. Served with natural jus and horseradish.
PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$18.00
Shorefyre - International Marketplace - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #396
2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu
|Prime Rib
|$45.00
Allergens-
Beef
Onions (veggies)
Gluten (fries, potatoes, croutons)
Garlic (potatoes)
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Slow Roasted Prime Rib
|$41.00
A cut of the finest Double R Ranch beef, mashed potatoes, au jus, horseradish cream
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Ebinomi
2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu
|Prime Rib (End cut)
|$25.95
This is for an "end cut", generally at least medium to well done, but still very tender.
USDA Prime grade slow roasted prime rib (about 8 oz). Comes with au jus, creamed horseradish. Served with rice.
|Prime Rib LocoMoco
|$17.95
4 oz of our premium prime rib dozed with our brown sauce and topped with a perfectly cooked egg. Served over a rice cake per pictured.
|Prime Rib (~8 oz)
|$25.95
Med-rare to Medium-well (not END cut)
Limited quantity!
USDA Prime grade slow roasted prime rib (about 8 oz). Comes with au jus, creamed horseradish. Served with rice.