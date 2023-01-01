Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ribeye steak in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve ribeye steak

Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
RIBEYE STEAK$45.00
More about Scratch Kitchen
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ribeye Steak Katsu$21.00
Crispy Panko Fried Rib-Eye w/ Tonkatsu Sauce. Served ala carte. Does not come with rice.
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye Steak 8oz$39.00
8 oz rib eye steak with grilled onion tomato sweet purple potato served with truffle demi glace sauce.
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
Main pic

 

Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location REBUILDING - 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.

6650 Kalanianaole Hwy., Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
USDA RIBEYE STEAK$45.00
grilled 16oz ribeye steak, house smashed potatoes, side salad
More about Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location REBUILDING - 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Pho

Mozzarella Sticks

Gnocchi

Asian Chicken Salad

Ceviche

Tagliatelle

Gyoza

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (665 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston