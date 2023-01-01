Ribeye steak in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve ribeye steak
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|RIBEYE STEAK
|$45.00
PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Ribeye Steak Katsu
|$21.00
Crispy Panko Fried Rib-Eye w/ Tonkatsu Sauce. Served ala carte. Does not come with rice.
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
|Ribeye Steak 8oz
|$39.00
8 oz rib eye steak with grilled onion tomato sweet purple potato served with truffle demi glace sauce.